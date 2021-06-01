Princeton Digital Group to Expand Jakarta Data Center with $150m Project

Jakarta. Princeton Digital Group, a Singapore-based developer of the internet infrastructure, has announced plans to expand Jakarta operations in a $150 million data center expansion project, the company said in a recent statement.

The project, named Jakarta Cibitung 2, is greenfield development for a new 22-megawatt (MW) data center. The facility will be built on the same campus as Jakarta Cibitung 1, their existing data center. This construction will expand their total campus capacity to 35 H2MW.

This plan is in line with Princeton Digital’s larger objective of “expanding their footprint to serve consumers in booming Indonesian digital economy,” as stated in their press release received by the Globe on Wednesday.

“Jakarta is an exciting market… With the explosive economic growth and rapid digitalization by both government and private sectors in Indonesia, the market is core to PDG’s strategy,” said Stephanus Tumbelaka, Princeton Digital's managing director for Indonesia. He referred to the company by its initial.

With the rapid growth of digital infrastructure in Indonesia, Jakarta's colocation data center market is expected to grow at a five-year compounded average growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7 percent through 2025. Princeton Digital predicts that Jakarta will become a hyperscale market soon.

Hyperscale means that the data centers can scale up quickly in line with rapid demand growth thanks to the number of servers and computing architecture that the data centers operate. There are

PDG was not the only one who believed in Jakarta's potential for the hyperscale data center market. In 2020, Anthoni Salim, head of Salim Group, partnered with DCI Indonesia, the leading data center service provider in Indonesia, to announce the construction of H2, a hyperscale data center park complex.

H2 was planned to be one of the largest data center complexes in Southeast Asia, following a “global standard” with a total capacity of 3,000 racks and 15 MW. It is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter this year.