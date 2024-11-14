Sahabat-AI: Indosat and GoTo Launch Indonesia’s First Open-Source AI Ecosystem with Nvidia

Jakarta. Telecommunications company Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IDX: ISAT) and tech conglomerate GoTo Gojek Tokopedia (IDX: GOTO) have announced the first phase of Sahabat-AI, an open-source large language model (LLM) ecosystem designed for Bahasa Indonesia and regional languages.

Unveiled at Indonesia AI Day 2024 in Jakarta, the event featured Jensen Huang, CEO and co-founder of Nvidia, the world’s largest company.

Sahabat, meaning "best friend" in Indonesian, is designed to process vast amounts of data in Bahasa Indonesia and local languages. Developed with Nvidia’s full-stack AI platform, Sahabat-AI will launch in its initial phase with 8-billion and 9-billion parameter models.

“By creating an AI model that speaks our language and reflects our culture, we empower every Indonesian to harness advanced technology's potential," Sinha said.

Advertisement

Supported by AI Singapore, Tech Mahindra, and Nvidia’s AI Enterprise software, Sahabat-AI incorporates input from Indonesian universities such as the University of Indonesia and Gadjah Mada University, as well as local media, to ensure it aligns with Indonesia’s cultural and linguistic context.

“Sahabat-AI launches Indonesia’s AI journey and showcases how LLMs can serve unique linguistic and cultural needs,” said Jensen Huang. “Indonesia’s culture of gotong royong—mutual collaboration—demonstrates how industry, researchers, and the public sector can work together to leverage AI for national development.”

President Prabowo Subianto held an impromptu phone call with Huang during the event. Prabowo welcomed Nvidia’s role in advancing the technology. Huang, who expressed condolences for the victims of the Lewotobi Laki-laki eruption in East Flores, responded that AI could drive both industrial and societal progress in Indonesia.

Prabowo, who is in Peru to attend the APEC Summit, thanked Nvidia for its support and discussed AI's applications in sectors like agriculture and healthcare, and hoped for further collaboration. Huang concluded by reaffirming Nvidia's commitment to advancing AI in the country. The company is planning to open an AI computing school at Solo Techno Park in Central Java, with an investment of Rp 3 trillion ($187 million).

Nvidia, based in Atlanta, has seen its market value soar amid rising demand for AI chips, becoming Wall Street’s largest company with a market cap of $3.59 trillion, surpassing Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon.

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka sees Sahabat-AI as a step toward Indonesia’s Golden Indonesia 2045 vision, using the nation’s demographic potential to drive progress. “Our human resources, reaching their demographic peak in the 2030s, will be key to our national progress, especially in this era of rapid technological change, including AI. The government is committed to creating an ecosystem that empowers youth to innovate in technology,” he said.

GoTo CEO Patrick Walujo emphasized Sahabat-AI’s potential to support local businesses and enhance public engagement, bridging cultural and language gaps for Indonesians.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: