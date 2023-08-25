Friday, August 25, 2023
Salesforce Expands Indonesian Presence with Public Cloud Solution

August 24, 2023 | 11:30 pm
Salesforce Indonesia executives pose for a photo during the opening of a new office in Jakarta, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Handout)
Salesforce Indonesia executives pose for a photo during the opening of a new office in Jakarta, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Handout)

Jakarta. Leading customer relationship management platform Salesforce on Thursday introduced a solution that allows its Indonesian customers to use its apps and services from any location using the public cloud. 

Called Hyperforce, the public cloud architecture is built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) that enables customers to deploy Salesforce solutions such as Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Commerce Cloud anywhere on a widely trusted platform with the expansive scalability of the public cloud.

Hyperforce significantly advances service interoperability across various applications and devices while simultaneously minimizing downtime associated with scheduled maintenance, the company said in a statement.

Top-tier Indonesian companies such as GoTo, Lion Parcel, Xendit, and United Tractors currently count themselves among Salesforce's customers. In addition, Salesforce collaborates with the Indonesian Health Ministry and the Communication and Informatics Ministry.

"We aim to foster closer collaboration with our customers and partners, assisting more Indonesian companies in leveraging AI, data, and CRM to harness the potential of the digital economy," said Sujith Abraham, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Salesforce ASEAN.

"Indonesian companies now have access to Hyperforce, which empowers them to store data within their locale with the benefit and the scale of the public cloud."

In its partnership with the Indonesian government, Salesforce provides digital talent scholarships that seek to equip Indonesian youths with the essential skills requisite for the digital economy sector.

