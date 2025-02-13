Sam Altman’s Tools for Humanity Rolls Out World ID in Indonesia

Jakarta. Tools for Humanity (TFH), the company behind the World Project, has launched its digital identity verification system in Indonesia, aiming to provide a secure and anonymous way for individuals to prove their humanness in an AI-driven world.

In an interview with The Jakarta Globe ahead of its launch in Indonesia, TFH Chief Legal and Privacy Officer Damien Kieran described the World Project as a solution to online trust issues, financial inclusion, and identity verification challenges. The project utilizes World ID, a system that allows users to verify their identity without storing personal data.

“We use advanced security and privacy technologies to generate a unique, anonymous code based on a person’s iris scan,” Kieran said. “Users retain all personal data on their devices, and we do not store any of it.”

How It Works

Founded by Alex Blania and OpenAI's Sam Altman, TFH uses a device called the Orb, which is powered by the latest NVIDIA Jetson chipset. Users scan their iris to obtain a unique ID, which is then stored on their smartphones. To protect privacy, the biometric data is immediately deleted after processing.

The unique ID can help platforms like Twitter, which struggle with AI bots, verify whether an account belongs to a real person. It could also be used for fraud prevention in banking and secure voter authentication during elections, though such applications have yet to be implemented.

Kieran pointed out the growing difficulty of distinguishing between humans and AI-generated entities online. He pointed to deepfake incidents, including cases involving Indonesian officials, as examples of why a robust verification system is necessary.

“In an AI-driven world, traditional forms of identity verification—such as IDs and fingerprints—can be manipulated,” he said. “Iris recognition remains the most reliable method for ensuring uniqueness, as it reduces the risk of false positives.”

Tools for Humanity's Orb device. Users scan their iris to obtain a unique ID, which is then stored on their smartphones. To protect privacy, the biometric data is immediately deleted after processing. (Tools for Humanity)

Indonesia Rollout

TFH officially launched in Jakarta on Wednesday, offering World ID verification at multiple locations across the city. While there is no formal approval process for the technology, Kieran said the company has engaged with Indonesia’s Communications Ministry since October 2024.

“When introducing new technology, there will always be questions,” he said. “Our job is to educate governments, media, and consumers.”

The expansion comes amid regulatory scrutiny in other countries. Brazil’s data protection authority recently banned TFH from offering compensation for iris scans, citing concerns about individuals' free will. Meanwhile, South Korea’s privacy watchdog fined the company more than $830,000 for data protection violations.

The Role of World Coin

The World Project also includes World Coin, a cryptocurrency distributed to verified users. Unlike traditional rewards, individuals must actively claim their share and complete additional steps. The token is granted over 12 months to encourage sustained participation.

Despite concerns, TFH envisions World ID as a tool with broader applications, from preventing voter fraud to ensuring fair aid distribution in humanitarian efforts.

“AI is evolving rapidly, and the world is changing,” Kieran said. “We need tools like World ID to help us navigate this new reality.”

