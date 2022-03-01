Sea Labs to Foster Indonesia’s Digital Talents

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, along with Chairman & Group CEO Sea Forrest Li (third from the left) inaugurates Sea Labs Indonesia at Pacific Century Place Office Tower in Jakarta on March 1, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Sea Labs Indonesia)

Jakarta. Global tech firm Sea recently launched Sea Labs Indonesia, dedicated to fostering Indonesia's digital talents.

Located in Jakarta's Pacific Century Place Office Tower, Sea Labs Indonesia aims to build a team of 1,000 digital talents, mainly engineers and product managers, by 2023, in hopes of boosting the country's digital economy.

According to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, Indonesia's digital economy has promising potential, estimated to reach $146 billion in 2025.

"Its contribution in Indonesia is expected to increase eight times by 2030, to Rp 4,351 trillion. Therefore, an acceptable conducive ecosystem must be constructed collaboratively," Jokowi said when inaugurating Sea Labs Indonesia in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Jokowi called on Indonesian digital talents working overseas to return to contribute to the country's digital economy.

"I really appreciate what Sea and Sea Labs Indonesia have done in inviting so many of our digital talents back to the homeland, which will invite 1,000 people who can come back home and join Sea and Sea Labs Indonesia," he added.

Sea Labs Indonesia provides a comprehensive training program for new and established digital talents. New digital talents can join in a 6-month training program covering tech and engineering fundamentals, among others. Established digital talents will go through on-the-job training with projects to promote teamwork and learn from the best practices from Sea's engineers across the globe.

"We are doing this not only for business purposes but also to shape the future of Indonesia's digital ecosystem. They are also expected to have the opportunity to build their technology startup and become Indonesia's next generation of technopreneurs," Sea Chairman and Group CEO Forrest Li said.

"At last, we deliver a message to Indonesian digital talents working in global corporations around the world as they can work on world-class technology projects in their home country. This will be a great opportunity to welcome them upon their return. We will provide the best possible remuneration and will aid in the development of their skills in the future," he added.

Sea is a global tech company that houses digital entertainment platform Garena, e-commerce Shopee, and digital financial services SeaMoney. For more details about Sea Labs Indonesia or to register, visit career.sea.com.