Spacex Rocket Being Tested in Texas Explodes, No Injuries Reported
A SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas exploded Wednesday night, sending a dramatic fireball high into the sky.
The company said the Starship “experienced a major anomaly” at about 11 p.m. while on the test stand preparing for the tenth flight test at Starbase, SpaceX’s launch site at the southern tip of Texas.
“A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” SpaceX said in a statement on the social platform X.
CEO Elon Musk ’s SpaceX said there were no hazards to nearby communities. It asked people not to try to approach the site.
The company said it is working with local officials to respond to the explosion.Tags:
Related Articles
Tech 2 hours ago
Spacex Rocket Being Tested in Texas Explodes, No Injuries ReportedCEO Elon Musk ’s SpaceX said there were no hazards to nearby communities. It asked people not to try to approach the site.
Tech Jun 7, 2025 | 2:11 pm
Musk-Trump Feud Turned X into a Reality ShowTrump vs. Musk feud sends X into chaos, memes flying, and traffic soaring. Could the drama be Musk’s biggest growth hack yet?
News Jun 7, 2025 | 12:40 am
Elon Musk Pulls Back on Threat to Withdraw Dragon SpacecraftIt was unclear how serious Musk's threat was, but several hours later -- in a reply to another X user -- he said he wouldn't do it.
Tech May 28, 2025 | 7:35 pm
Spacex Launches Another Starship Rocket after Back-to-Back Explosions, But It Tumbles Out of ControlIt was the first time one of Musk's Starships -- intended for moon and Mars travel -- flew with a recycled booster.
News May 13, 2025 | 10:30 am
Trump Just Brought A Group Of White South Africans to The US As Refugees -- What Are They Escaping?Afrikaners were the leaders of the apartheid system of white minority rule that ended in 1994.
News Mar 31, 2025 | 11:12 pm
16 Tesla EVs Destroyed in Fire in Rome as Police Investigate Possible ArsonTesla Italy said that it is cooperating with police and that it had turned over surveillance video from the vehicles themselves.
News Mar 13, 2025 | 3:58 am
'In DOGE We Trust': House GOP Governs by Embracing Trump's Effort to Cut Government“The Republican majority just voted to hand a blank check to Elon Musk," said Representative Katherine Clark of Massachusetts.
News Feb 23, 2025 | 10:54 am
Elon Musk Gives All Federal Workers 48 Hours to Explain What They Did Last WeekLabor union leaders quickly condemned the ultimatum and threatened legal action.
News Feb 18, 2025 | 2:48 am
Trump Begins Firings of FAA Air Traffic Control Staff Just Weeks After Fatal DC Plane CrashSpitzer-Stadtlander suggested he was targeted for firing for his views on Tesla and X.
Tech Feb 12, 2025 | 10:00 am
How Elon Musk $97.4 Billion Bid Complicates Matters for OpenAIMusk sued OpenAI last year, alleging it had betrayed its founding aims as a nonprofit research lab that would benefit the public good.
The Latest
News 37 minutes ago
Putin Hints at Military-Technical Cooperation with Indonesia During Prabowo's VisitWhile Russia is not Indonesia’s main arms supplier, Jakarta bought several military helicopters and fighter jets from Moscow in the past.
Tech 2 hours ago
Spacex Rocket Being Tested in Texas Explodes, No Injuries ReportedCEO Elon Musk ’s SpaceX said there were no hazards to nearby communities. It asked people not to try to approach the site.
News 4 hours ago
Body of Indonesian Citizen Working in Online Gambling Repatriated from CambodiaThe Indonesian government and the Embassy in Phnom Penh facilitated the repatriation of the remains of an Indonesian citizen, from Cambodia.
Special Updates 5 hours ago
PTPP Makes It to Fortune Southeast Asia 500 ListThis list comprises the region's largest companies by revenue.
Business 5 hours ago
Indonesia’s Biggest Solar Panel Factory Begins Operation in Kendal SEZIndonesia opens its largest solar panel factory in Kendal SEZ to drive renewable energy, backed by Trina Solar and Sinarmas Group.
Most Popular
1
Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
2
Towering Banknotes on Display as AGO Seizes $728 Million in Palm Oil Graft
3
Three Australians Charged in Bali Villa Shooting
4
"This Isn’t Hong Kong": Indonesia’s Shoebox Housing Plan Draws Outrage
5
Danantara Redefines How Indonesia Funds SOEs