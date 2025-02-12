Spacex Rocket Being Tested in Texas Explodes, No Injuries Reported

Associated Press
June 19, 2025 | 6:52 pm
SHARE
FILE - SpaceX's mega rocket Starship makes a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
FILE - SpaceX's mega rocket Starship makes a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas exploded Wednesday night, sending a dramatic fireball high into the sky.

The company said the Starship “experienced a major anomaly” at about 11 p.m. while on the test stand preparing for the tenth flight test at Starbase, SpaceX’s launch site at the southern tip of Texas.

“A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” SpaceX said in a statement on the social platform X.

CEO Elon Musk ’s SpaceX said there were no hazards to nearby communities. It asked people not to try to approach the site.

Advertisement

The company said it is working with local officials to respond to the explosion.

Tags:
#Tech
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Spacex Rocket Being Tested in Texas Explodes, No Injuries Reported
Tech 2 hours ago

Spacex Rocket Being Tested in Texas Explodes, No Injuries Reported

 CEO Elon Musk ’s SpaceX said there were no hazards to nearby communities. It asked people not to try to approach the site.
Musk-Trump Feud Turned X into a Reality Show
Tech Jun 7, 2025 | 2:11 pm

Musk-Trump Feud Turned X into a Reality Show

 Trump vs. Musk feud sends X into chaos, memes flying, and traffic soaring. Could the drama be Musk’s biggest growth hack yet?
Elon Musk Pulls Back on Threat to Withdraw Dragon Spacecraft
News Jun 7, 2025 | 12:40 am

Elon Musk Pulls Back on Threat to Withdraw Dragon Spacecraft

 It was unclear how serious Musk's threat was, but several hours later -- in a reply to another X user -- he said he wouldn't do it.
Spacex Launches Another Starship Rocket after Back-to-Back Explosions, But It Tumbles Out of Control
Tech May 28, 2025 | 7:35 pm

Spacex Launches Another Starship Rocket after Back-to-Back Explosions, But It Tumbles Out of Control

 It was the first time one of Musk's Starships -- intended for moon and Mars travel -- flew with a recycled booster.
Trump Just Brought A Group Of White South Africans to The US As Refugees -- What Are They Escaping?
News May 13, 2025 | 10:30 am

Trump Just Brought A Group Of White South Africans to The US As Refugees -- What Are They Escaping?

 Afrikaners were the leaders of the apartheid system of white minority rule that ended in 1994.
16 Tesla EVs Destroyed in Fire in Rome as Police Investigate Possible Arson
News Mar 31, 2025 | 11:12 pm

16 Tesla EVs Destroyed in Fire in Rome as Police Investigate Possible Arson

 Tesla Italy said that it is cooperating with police and that it had turned over surveillance video from the vehicles themselves.
'In DOGE We Trust': House GOP Governs by Embracing Trump's Effort to Cut Government
News Mar 13, 2025 | 3:58 am

'In DOGE We Trust': House GOP Governs by Embracing Trump's Effort to Cut Government

 “The Republican majority just voted to hand a blank check to Elon Musk," said Representative Katherine Clark of Massachusetts.
Elon Musk Gives All Federal Workers 48 Hours to Explain What They Did Last Week
News Feb 23, 2025 | 10:54 am

Elon Musk Gives All Federal Workers 48 Hours to Explain What They Did Last Week

 Labor union leaders quickly condemned the ultimatum and threatened legal action.
Trump Begins Firings of FAA Air Traffic Control Staff Just Weeks After Fatal DC Plane Crash
News Feb 18, 2025 | 2:48 am

Trump Begins Firings of FAA Air Traffic Control Staff Just Weeks After Fatal DC Plane Crash

 Spitzer-Stadtlander suggested he was targeted for firing for his views on Tesla and X.
How Elon Musk $97.4 Billion Bid Complicates Matters for OpenAI
Tech Feb 12, 2025 | 10:00 am

How Elon Musk $97.4 Billion Bid Complicates Matters for OpenAI

 Musk sued OpenAI last year, alleging it had betrayed its founding aims as a nonprofit research lab that would benefit the public good.

The Latest

Putin Hints at Military-Technical Cooperation with Indonesia During Prabowo's Visit
News 37 minutes ago

Putin Hints at Military-Technical Cooperation with Indonesia During Prabowo's Visit

 While Russia is not Indonesia’s main arms supplier, Jakarta bought several military helicopters and fighter jets from Moscow in the past. 
Spacex Rocket Being Tested in Texas Explodes, No Injuries Reported
Tech 2 hours ago

Spacex Rocket Being Tested in Texas Explodes, No Injuries Reported

 CEO Elon Musk ’s SpaceX said there were no hazards to nearby communities. It asked people not to try to approach the site.
Body of Indonesian Citizen Working in Online Gambling Repatriated from Cambodia
News 4 hours ago

Body of Indonesian Citizen Working in Online Gambling Repatriated from Cambodia

 The Indonesian government and the Embassy in Phnom Penh facilitated the repatriation of the remains of an Indonesian citizen, from Cambodia.
PTPP Makes It to Fortune Southeast Asia 500 List
Special Updates 5 hours ago

PTPP Makes It to Fortune Southeast Asia 500 List

 This list comprises the region's largest companies by revenue.
Indonesia’s Biggest Solar Panel Factory Begins Operation in Kendal SEZ
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia’s Biggest Solar Panel Factory Begins Operation in Kendal SEZ

 Indonesia opens its largest solar panel factory in Kendal SEZ to drive renewable energy, backed by Trina Solar and Sinarmas Group.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
1
Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
2
Towering Banknotes on Display as AGO Seizes $728 Million in Palm Oil Graft
3
Three Australians Charged in Bali Villa Shooting
4
"This Isn’t Hong Kong": Indonesia’s Shoebox Housing Plan Draws Outrage
5
Danantara Redefines How Indonesia Funds SOEs
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED