TikTok Back Online in the US After Brief Shutdown Over Federal Ban

Washington. TikTok resumed service for US users on Sunday, just hours after the popular video-sharing platform went offline in compliance with a federal ban. President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to pause the ban via an executive order on his first day in office, giving TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, more time to secure an approved buyer.

Trump shared the announcement on his Truth Social account early Sunday morning, following widespread user outcry over TikTok’s sudden shutdown. By the afternoon, a message appeared on the app, thanking users and the president-elect for their support.

“As a result of President Trump's efforts, TikTok is back in the US!” the message read.

TikTok shut down its US platform late Saturday, citing compliance with a federal law requiring ByteDance to divest its US operations by Sunday due to national security concerns. The app was subsequently removed from Apple’s App Store and Google Play, with both companies confirming the action.

The law, passed in April with bipartisan support, imposed heavy penalties for noncompliance. TikTok stated that Trump’s planned executive order clarified its legal standing, reassuring service providers that they would face no penalties for the platform’s temporary reinstatement. However, as of Sunday afternoon, TikTok remained unavailable for download on Apple and Google’s app stores.

“It was a brilliant marketing stunt for both TikTok and incoming president Donald Trump,” said Jasmine Enberg, an analyst with market research firm eMarketer. “By abruptly shutting off service, TikTok highlighted just how unpopular the ban is among its users.”

Legal Uncertainty Surrounding the Ban

The law authorizing TikTok’s ban allows the president to grant a 90-day extension if a sale is underway. While ByteDance has resisted selling its US operations, Trump stated his executive order would delay the law’s prohibitions and shield involved companies from liability.

Legal experts are divided on whether Trump’s proposed action will hold up. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the ban on Friday, and its provisions took effect early Sunday.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin and the bill’s author, insisted there is no legal extension available. “The extension was within the 270-day window, which closed at 12:01 a.m. this morning,” Gallagher said on Fox News. He added that only legally binding documents proving a sale is imminent could justify any delay.

Other lawmakers, including Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, cautioned companies against assisting TikTok. “Any company that facilitates communist-controlled TikTok could face hundreds of billions of dollars in liability under the law,” Cotton posted on X.

TikTok’s temporary shutdown left millions of US users frustrated. Over the weekend, a pop-up message informed them, “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now,” citing the federal ban.

Despite the app’s return, its uncertain future has impacted creators like Tiffany Watson, 20. “I’m hopeful TikTok will stay up, but the unpredictability has made me less dedicated to the platform,” Watson said.

Experts believe TikTok’s legal and political battles will continue. “In the short term, this is more of a political fight than a legal one,” said attorney Kirk McGill.

During his first term, Trump sought to ban ByteDance and the Chinese messaging app WeChat, though courts blocked those efforts. Now, his renewed focus on TikTok reflects its growing influence, particularly among young voters.

ByteDance has repeatedly stated it will not sell TikTok. While some companies, like AI startup Perplexity AI, have expressed interest in partnerships, no concrete buyer has emerged.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: