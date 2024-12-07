TikTok Edges Closer to Potential US Ban After Court Ruling

TikTok's future in the United States remains uncertain after a federal appeals court upheld a law requiring the social media platform to sever ties with its China-based parent company, ByteDance, or face a ban by mid-January.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously ruled that the law addressing national security concerns does not violate the Constitution, dismissing claims from TikTok and ByteDance that it infringes on their rights and those of US users.

The government argues that TikTok’s connections to China pose a national security threat, though it has yet to provide public evidence of such risks. The law's divestiture deadline of Jan. 19 could result in TikTok's removal unless ByteDance divests its ownership—a move the company has resisted.

What’s in the Ruling?

TikTok and ByteDance challenged the law, claiming it violated the First Amendment and constituted an unconstitutional bill of attainder targeting the companies. The court, however, sided with the Justice Department, which argued the law was carefully crafted to address control by foreign adversaries.

Judge Douglas Ginsburg, writing for the court, noted that the law does not suppress content or mandate specific content on TikTok but focuses on national security concerns. The panel also dismissed claims that the law unlawfully took property or violated free speech protections.

What Happens Next?

TikTok and ByteDance plan to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, potentially seeking an emergency stay to delay enforcement of the Jan. 19 deadline. Legal experts believe the novelty of the case increases the likelihood of the Supreme Court reviewing it, but a resolution could take months.

Meanwhile, content creators like Tiffany Cianci, who depend on TikTok, expressed optimism about the company’s chances at the Supreme Court, saying it may present a stronger case there.

The Trump Factor

The case could also hinge on the actions of President-elect Donald Trump, who previously attempted to ban TikTok during his first term. While Trump has since pledged to "save TikTok," his transition team has not clarified how he plans to address the platform’s future.

If Trump’s administration enforces the law, penalties could target app stores like Apple and Google or internet hosting services that support TikTok. However, Trump might explore options like executive discretion, urging Congress to repeal the law, or facilitating an American acquisition of TikTok—a scenario favored by some congressional Republicans.

Is TikTok for Sale?

ByteDance has consistently rejected the prospect of selling TikTok, and Chinese export controls on its proprietary algorithm further complicate any potential sale. Without the algorithm, any buyer would inherit only the platform’s shell, devoid of the technology that made TikTok a global sensation.

Despite these obstacles, investors such as Steven Mnuchin and billionaire Frank McCourt have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok. McCourt’s Project Liberty initiative reportedly has informal commitments of more than $20 billion in capital for a potential bid, though details remain scarce.

With the deadline approaching, TikTok’s fate in the US hangs in the balance, leaving millions of users and creators uncertain about the platform's future.

