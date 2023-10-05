Thursday, October 5, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

TikTok Shop is Over: Indonesian Minister

Agnes Valentina Christa
October 4, 2023 | 8:05 pm
SHARE
A trader conducts live sales via streaming at a store in the Tanah Abang textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A trader conducts live sales via streaming at a store in the Tanah Abang textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Jakarta. Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan confirmed on Wednesday that the video-sharing app TikTok has ceased its e-commerce platform known as TikTok Shop in Indonesia. 

This move comes following the issuance of a government regulation that prohibits social media companies from hosting online trade.

“We thank TikTok for their cooperation. I have received their letter confirming that TikTok will comply with government regulations," Zulkifli said during a visit to the ITC Mangga Dua shopping center in North Jakarta.

While commending TikTok for adhering to the rule, Zulkifli emphasized the inevitability of technology in trade. He encouraged local entrepreneurs to enhance their trading skills on digital platforms and acquire foreign language proficiency to expand their market reach.

Advertisement

Zulkifli also noted that the government is working to "maintain the balance" between online trading and physical market activities to prevent local shops from going out of business.

TikTok Shop is Over: Indonesian Minister
Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan, center, speaks with reporters at the ITC Mangga Dua shopping center in North Jakarta, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Agnes Valentina Christa)

TikTok is still allowed to promote products but is prohibited from operating its own e-commerce platform.

"For instance, TV networks can broadcast advertisements but they are not permitted to establish shops," Zulkifli said.

In a statement, TikTok Indonesia announced the closure of its e-commerce feature, which started at 5:00 p.m. Jakarta time.

“Our priority is to remain compliant with local laws and regulations. As such, we will no longer facilitate e-commerce transactions in TikTok Shop Indonesia by 17:00 GMT+7, October 4, and will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities on the path forward,” the tech giant said.

Tags:
#Tech
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Chevron, Pertamina Ink Agreements on Way Ratai Geothermal Working Area
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Chevron, Pertamina Ink Agreements on Way Ratai Geothermal Working Area

 The signed agreements will pave the way for the establishment of a new entity that will manage the exploring of the said working area.
Global Military Spending Hits Record High as World Falls Behind on SDGs
News 5 hours ago

Global Military Spending Hits Record High as World Falls Behind on SDGs

 Many countries diverted the money initially intended for development into new weapon purchases, according to senior diplomat Retno Marsudi.
TikTok Shop is Over: Indonesian Minister
Tech 6 hours ago

TikTok Shop is Over: Indonesian Minister

 TikTok is still allowed to promote products but is prohibited from operating its own e-commerce platform.
Fake Doctor Employed at Pelindo Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison
News 7 hours ago

Fake Doctor Employed at Pelindo Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison

 Court documents revealed that Susanto is a high school graduate with no medical education.
Indonesian Weapon Makers Deny Supplying Arms to Post-Coup Myanmar
News 10 hours ago

Indonesian Weapon Makers Deny Supplying Arms to Post-Coup Myanmar

 Pindad did export ammunition to Myanmar in 2016 as the latter was participating in an annual shooting competition between ASEAN members.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Defends Nickel Appeal Amid WTO's Appellate Body Crisis
1
Indonesia Defends Nickel Appeal Amid WTO's Appellate Body Crisis
2
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Abroad Amid Ongoing Corruption Probe
3
Minister Dito to be Presented in Graft Trial
4
PSI Attracts Over 13,000 New Members Following Kaesang's Election as Chairman
5
Indonesian Weapon Makers Deny Supplying Arms to Post-Coup Myanmar
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED