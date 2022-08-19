TransJakarta to Retrofit Diesel Buses with Electric Powertrain

Transjakarta buses pick up passengers at Harmoni Station in Jakarta on January 10, 2022. (Antara Photo).

Jakarta. Land transport operator TransJakarta on Thursday signed a deal with VKTR Teknologi Mobilitas and UK vehicle electrification company Equipmake Ltd. on a project to convert diesel buses to electric-powered people movers.

The initial project will involve retrofitting a number of buses as prototypes to be put on trials by TransJakarta.

If successful, the municipally-owned company will allow its 3,000 existing buses to be retrofitted with electric drivetrains, TransJakarta President Director Yana Aditya said in a statement.

“It’s going to be a crucial moment in the history of electrification of public transport in Jakarta,” Yana said.

VKTR, a subsidiary of Bakrie & Brothers that focuses on commercial vehicle electrification, will carry out the project with technological support from Equipmake.

“Under the agreement, Transjakarta will provide conventional buses with internal combustion engines to be converted into electric buses by VKTR,” VKTR President Director Gilarsi Setijono said.

“Together with Equipmake, we will retrofit buses for on-road trials in the next three months,” he added.

VKTR is also responsible for installing battery charging stations along TransJakarta routes.

Equipmake Managing Director Ian Foley was present at the signing ceremony in Jakarta.

The company, which is based in Norfolk, England, recently delivered an electric bus to Argentina to conduct its first overseas on-road trials.

“Over the last 12 months, Equipmake has put the new bus through an extensive durability program in and around Norfolk, with thousands of test miles completed on proving grounds, city centers, and motorways,” the company said in a statement.

Equipmake is currently working with Brazilian bus manufacturer Agrale and Argentinian coachbuilder Todo Bus to develop the electric version of their buses.