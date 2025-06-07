Trump Mobile Unveiled: $499 Gold Phone, $47 Plan, and MAGA Branding

Associated Press
June 16, 2025 | 9:47 pm
Eric Trump, Don Hendrickson, Eric Thomas, Patrick O'Brien and Donald Trump Jr., left to right, participate in the announcement of Trump Mobile, in New York's Trump Tower, Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Jakarta. The Trump family is lending its name to a new mobile phone service, the latest in a string of ventures announced while Donald Trump campaigns to return to the White House, despite continued ethical concerns over how the former and current president may benefit financially from public office.

Eric Trump, one of Donald Trump’s sons who helps run The Trump Organization, said the venture, called Trump Mobile, will sell smartphones built in the United States and operate a US-based call center.

The launch of the mobile phone and service, branded as T1 Mobile, follows a wave of Trump-branded real estate deals in the Middle East, including a golf resort project in Qatar announced in April. A $1.5 billion agreement to develop golf courses, hotels, and residential properties in Vietnam was also approved last month, though negotiations reportedly began before Trump first took office.

Even in a licensing capacity, the use of the Trump name for such ventures raises red flags for ethics watchdogs.

Trump has previously used the federal government to reward allies and target critics. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which regulates the telecommunications industry, has opened investigations into media outlets Trump has publicly criticized and, in some cases, is personally suing.

Still, Eric Trump said the new phone service would appeal to consumers who feel underserved by existing options.

“Hard-working Americans deserve a wireless service that’s affordable, reflects their values, and delivers reliable quality they can count on,” he said in a statement Monday.

The announcement comes weeks after Trump slammed Apple for planning to manufacture iPhones for the US market in India, threatening a 25 percent tariff unless the tech giant shifts production back to the US.

The company said Monday the gold-colored T1 Phone, priced at $499 and expected to launch in August, will be produced by a third party, not designed or manufactured by Trump Mobile.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

A mock-up of the device shown on the company’s website features Trump’s slogan “Make America Great” on the front and an etched American flag on the back.

The phone plan, called the 47 Plan, references Trump’s presidential ambitions --he was the 45th president and is now the 47th. For $47.45 a month, subscribers will get unlimited data, free calls and texts, plus added perks like roadside assistance and telehealth services that include access to prescriptions.

By sticking to a licensing model, the Trump family limits its financial risk. However, analysts say the new service faces steep challenges in expanding beyond Trump’s loyal MAGA base.

The family’s prior attempt to capitalize on Trump’s popularity among working-class Americans, a mid-priced hotel chain called American Idea, was launched under a giant American flag at Trump Tower, much like the new phone service. That effort failed to gain traction.

Despite earning millions annually through licensing and new ventures, the Trump brand has taken reputational hits over the years.

During his first term, the Trump name was removed from several buildings and hotels in Toronto, Panama, and Manhattan. Following the January 6 Capitol riot, several banks cut ties with the Trump Organization.

The now-sold Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, reportedly operated at a loss, even as it attracted lobbyists, diplomats, and business leaders.

Meanwhile, condos in Trump-branded residential towers have underperformed compared to the broader market in several cities. In New York City, Trump condo values have dropped 2% over the past two years, even as similar units have appreciated 8 percent to 14 percent, according to data from CityRealty.

