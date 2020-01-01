UK Helps Indonesia Empower Women with Cybersecurity Skills

British Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste Owen Jenkins at the British Embassy in Jakarta on January 31, 2020. (JG Photo/Diana Mariska)

Jakarta. The UK is helping Indonesia empower women with cybersecurity skills in a skills development program recently launched by its embassy in Jakarta.

A group of women —comprising students, young professionals, and female leaders of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)— will take part in the so-called CybHER program, in which they will learn skills in cybersecurity and cyber hygiene.

As technology reliance increases following the Covid-19 pandemic, so does the need for data protection and online safety.

The CybHER aims to educate women about cybersecurity, so they can protect their businesses from digital attacks. The UK-funded program also seeks to help women pursue a career in cybersecurity, given the shortage of professionals in the industry.

Launching the CybHER program on Wednesday were the British Embassy’s UK-Indonesia Tech Hub in collaboration with Interstellar Indonesia, a purpose-driven company focusing on social impact.

According to British Ambassador to Indonesia Owen Jenkins, the embassy and Interstellar Indonesia share the same vision and mission to increase gender inclusivity in the digital and cybersecurity sector.

“We are very pleased to work together with organisations that have such a wealth of knowledge and experience in this area as well as share our vision and mission. I believe this collaboration is the beginning of something great that will grow still further in the future,” Jenkins said.

The program’s focus on diversity and targeting marginalized communities is essential to developing the tech sector to design products and services that will meet diverse needs.

“I hope this program will grow and reach and impact and play a useful role in Indonesia's developing ecosystem through our training programs for marginalized communities, female and disabled entrepreneurs,” Jenkins said.

The diplomat outlined two key priorities for the UK, which included protecting the most vulnerable online from harm and ensuring strategies to combat terrorism and terrorist sympathizers online.

“I am very pleased indeed that we are closely aligned with Indonesia's own priorities and online safety work in those areas,” he said.

Also, improving Indonesia's cybersecurity skill sets offers an economic opportunity for the country’s already developing tech sector to take up some of the 3 million jobs available worldwide. The increased role of women allows for greater diversity within the digital security sector.

“Women play increasingly significant and strategic roles in digital transformation,” National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN) chief Hinsa Siburian said.

“We need to support and facilitate them by involving women in ensuring the security of cyberspace.”