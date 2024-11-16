What is Bluesky, the Growing Social Platform Attracting X Users?

San Francisco. Bluesky, a fast-growing social media platform, is attracting disillusioned users from X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Since billionaire Elon Musk took over X in 2022, Bluesky has emerged as a smaller yet appealing alternative, offering a lighter, friendlier environment less influenced by Musk’s leadership.

What is Bluesky?

Bluesky, championed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, began as an invitation-only platform before opening to the public in February. During its invite-only phase, the platform developed moderation tools and other features. Bluesky’s design closely resembles X, featuring a "discover" feed, a chronological timeline, direct messaging, pinned posts, and curated "starter packs" for new users.

Why is Bluesky Growing?

Bluesky reported a user surge in mid-November, reaching 15 million accounts, up from 13 million in late October. The growth follows a broader trend of users seeking alternatives to X. For instance, in August, Bluesky gained 2.6 million users in a week after X was banned in Brazil, with 85% of the new signups coming from Brazilian users. A similar spike occurred in October, when X announced that blocked accounts could view public posts.

New users, including journalists, left-leaning politicians, and celebrities, have praised Bluesky for its ad-free, hate-speech-free environment. Many have likened it to the early days of Twitter, emphasizing a sense of nostalgia and community. Despite Bluesky's growth, X claimed post-election dominance, stating it had "dominated the global conversation on the U.S. election" and set new engagement records.

Beyond Social Networking

Bluesky’s ambitions extend beyond replacing X. The platform is working on developing a protocol for public conversation, aiming to enable interoperability across social networks. Currently, platforms like Twitter and TikTok operate as closed systems, preventing cross-platform interactions. Bluesky’s vision seeks to break these barriers, allowing users to interact across platforms, similar to email or phone numbers.

This approach challenges Big Tech’s advertising-driven business models, which rely on keeping users within their ecosystems. Bluesky's vision could redefine how social media platforms operate in a more open and interconnected online landscape.

