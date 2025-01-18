What Will Happen to TikTok on Apple and Google's App Stores This Sunday?

Associated Press
January 18, 2025 | 4:24 pm
SHARE
FILE - The TikTok logo is displayed on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
FILE - The TikTok logo is displayed on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Washington. With uncertainty looming over whether a TikTok ban in the United States will go into effect, attention has shifted to tech giants like Apple and Google, which are expected to remove the app from their platforms on Sunday.

The US Supreme Court on Friday unanimously upheld a federal law that could ban TikTok nationwide, but how the ban will be implemented remains unclear. Americans are left wondering what will happen when the clock strikes midnight on Sunday.

The court decision coincides with unusual political tension. President-elect Donald Trump has indicated he could negotiate a resolution after taking office, while the Biden administration has signaled it will not enforce the law on Sunday, President Biden’s final full day in office.

“We’re really in uncharted territory in terms of tech policy,” said Sarah Kreps, director of Cornell University’s Tech Policy Institute.

Under the law, app stores like Apple and Google, as well as internet hosting services, face fines if they continue to distribute TikTok to US users after Sunday. Penalties could reach $5,000 per user, potentially amounting to billions of dollars.

Late Friday, TikTok issued a statement on X, criticizing the Biden administration and warning that the platform might “go dark” on January 19 unless definitive guidance is provided to service providers.

While existing users may still have access to the app, experts predict TikTok will become unusable over time without updates.

President-elect Trump’s national security adviser has hinted the incoming administration may intervene to keep TikTok operational, though details remain vague. Trump himself said he would make a decision “in the not-too-distant future,” after reviewing the situation.

Trump also noted that TikTok was among the topics discussed during his recent conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Apple, Google, and Oracle, which host TikTok or offer it on their platforms, have remained silent on their plans. Analysts say continuing to support TikTok would expose them to substantial financial penalties.

In 2023, Apple reported removing nearly 1,500 apps globally at government requests, with most removals occurring in China.

“Penalties for companies like Apple and Google could run as high as $850 billion,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said on X.

David Choffnes, executive director of the Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute at Northeastern University, said there is a slim chance nothing will happen to TikTok, but noted this would require “enormous risk” for supporting companies.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew thanked Trump for his willingness to find a resolution, expressing optimism about the platform’s future.

Meanwhile, TikTok has assured U.S. employees that their jobs, pay, and benefits will remain secure even if the app becomes unavailable to users.

In a letter to Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland, an attorney for TikTok creators urged the administration to pause enforcement of the law and clarify that app stores and internet service providers face no immediate penalties.

“We request further definitive guidance,” wrote attorney Jeffrey Fisher.

Tags:
#Social Media
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesian Navy Dismantles Mysterious Bamboo Barriers in Tangerang Waters on Prabowo’s Order
News 2 hours ago

Indonesian Navy Dismantles Mysterious Bamboo Barriers in Tangerang Waters on Prabowo’s Order

 The Navy deployed 600 personnel to dismantle 30 km of illegal bamboo barriers in Tangerang waters following President Prabowo's orders.
What Will Happen to TikTok on Apple and Google's App Stores This Sunday?
Tech 2 hours ago

What Will Happen to TikTok on Apple and Google's App Stores This Sunday?

 Uncertainty surrounds TikTok's fate as Apple and Google may remove the app from their platforms on Sunday.
Israel-Hamas Ceasefire to Begin at 0630 GMT, Hostage Releases Planned
News 2 hours ago

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire to Begin at 0630 GMT, Hostage Releases Planned

 A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will take effect at 0630 GMT (1:30 PM Jakarta time) on Sunday, pausing a devastating 15-month conflict.
PDS Director Urges Indonesia to Follow Philippines’ Lead in Tackling Migrant Worker Trafficking
News 6 hours ago

PDS Director Urges Indonesia to Follow Philippines’ Lead in Tackling Migrant Worker Trafficking

 Maxixe Mantofa calls for stricter regulations to combat human trafficking, urging Indonesia to adopt a law similar to the Philippines.
US DEA Commends Indonesia's BNN and PPATK for Their Fight Against Narcotics and Financial Crimes
News 8 hours ago

US DEA Commends Indonesia's BNN and PPATK for Their Fight Against Narcotics and Financial Crimes

 US DEA honors BNN and PPATK for their contributions to combating transnational drug trafficking and money laundering.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Officially Adopts 15% Global Minimum Tax
1
Indonesia Officially Adopts 15% Global Minimum Tax
2
EU to Revise Palm Oil Rules After WTO Ruling in Favor of Indonesia
3
EU Sees No Problem with ASEAN’s Interest in BRICS
4
Four Bodies Found After Fire at Jakarta’s Glodok Plaza Shopping Center
5
Luhut Unveils Plan for Semiconductor Special Economic Zone in Bandung
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED