What Will Happen to TikTok on Apple and Google's App Stores This Sunday?

Washington. With uncertainty looming over whether a TikTok ban in the United States will go into effect, attention has shifted to tech giants like Apple and Google, which are expected to remove the app from their platforms on Sunday.

The US Supreme Court on Friday unanimously upheld a federal law that could ban TikTok nationwide, but how the ban will be implemented remains unclear. Americans are left wondering what will happen when the clock strikes midnight on Sunday.

The court decision coincides with unusual political tension. President-elect Donald Trump has indicated he could negotiate a resolution after taking office, while the Biden administration has signaled it will not enforce the law on Sunday, President Biden’s final full day in office.

“We’re really in uncharted territory in terms of tech policy,” said Sarah Kreps, director of Cornell University’s Tech Policy Institute.



Under the law, app stores like Apple and Google, as well as internet hosting services, face fines if they continue to distribute TikTok to US users after Sunday. Penalties could reach $5,000 per user, potentially amounting to billions of dollars.

Late Friday, TikTok issued a statement on X, criticizing the Biden administration and warning that the platform might “go dark” on January 19 unless definitive guidance is provided to service providers.

While existing users may still have access to the app, experts predict TikTok will become unusable over time without updates.



President-elect Trump’s national security adviser has hinted the incoming administration may intervene to keep TikTok operational, though details remain vague. Trump himself said he would make a decision “in the not-too-distant future,” after reviewing the situation.

Trump also noted that TikTok was among the topics discussed during his recent conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Apple, Google, and Oracle, which host TikTok or offer it on their platforms, have remained silent on their plans. Analysts say continuing to support TikTok would expose them to substantial financial penalties.

In 2023, Apple reported removing nearly 1,500 apps globally at government requests, with most removals occurring in China.

“Penalties for companies like Apple and Google could run as high as $850 billion,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said on X.

David Choffnes, executive director of the Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute at Northeastern University, said there is a slim chance nothing will happen to TikTok, but noted this would require “enormous risk” for supporting companies.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew thanked Trump for his willingness to find a resolution, expressing optimism about the platform’s future.

Meanwhile, TikTok has assured U.S. employees that their jobs, pay, and benefits will remain secure even if the app becomes unavailable to users.

In a letter to Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland, an attorney for TikTok creators urged the administration to pause enforcement of the law and clarify that app stores and internet service providers face no immediate penalties.

“We request further definitive guidance,” wrote attorney Jeffrey Fisher.

