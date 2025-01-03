Wuling Eyes Indonesia’s EV Logistics Market with New Commercial Vehicle

Chinese automaker Wuling Motors launches its first commercial electric vehicle for the Indonesian market at the 2025 PEVS in Jakarta on April 29, 2025. (Wuling Motors)
Jakarta. Chinese automaker Wuling Motors has officially launched its first commercial electric vehicle (EV) for the Indonesian market at the 2025 Periklindo Electric Vehicle Show (PEVS), held Tuesday at JIExpo Kemayoran in Central Jakarta.

The move signals Wuling’s plan to expand its EV footprint beyond passenger cars, tapping into the country’s growing demand for environmentally friendly logistics and transport solutions.

“The EV market in Indonesia continues to grow. National market share has reached 8.1 percent, thanks to strong government support. We are confident this positive trend will continue,” said Kharismawan Awangga, Sales Operation Director of Wuling Motors.

Speaking at the event, Wuling also introduced the yet-to-be-named commercial EV model to the Indonesian public for the first time. This marks the brand’s fourth appearance at PEVS and its most significant to date.

“The commercial vehicle segment has unique requirements,” said Ricky Christian, Marketing Operation Director of Wuling Motors. “We’ve conducted extensive discussions with stakeholders to develop a vehicle that meets market demands. Low operating costs, reliable performance, and optimal cargo capacity are our top priorities.”

The commercial EV is slated to enter the Indonesian market in the third quarter of 2025. Wuling plans to assemble the vehicle locally at its facility in Cikarang, West Java, a move aligned with the government’s push to strengthen domestic EV production.

In January, Wuling began operations at its EV battery plant in Cikarang, following an Rp 87 billion ($5.4 million) investment. The facility produces Wuling’s proprietary battery, branded as MAGIC, which is engineered to deliver a 60 percent longer lifespan than conventional EV batteries.

In 2024, Indonesia’s total wholesale car sales amounted to 865,723 units, down 13.9 percent year-on-year from 1,005,802 units in 2023.

