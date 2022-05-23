Alliance To End Plastic Waste Launches $29m Bersih Indonesia Program in Malang

Jacob Duer, President and CEO of the Alliance gives a speech during Bersih Indonesia launching program at Malang Regency City Hall in East Java on May 18, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

The Alliance to End Plastic Waste and the Government of Malang District, alongside with Coordinating Ministry for Maritime & Investment Affairs, launched the Bersih Indonesia program at Malang City Hall in East Java in March. This program aims to provide integrated waste management services for 2.6 million people by 2025.

The Bersih Indonesia team will work closely with local governments to establish household-level waste management services and sorting, processing, and recycling facilities for Malang city residents. The government has allocated land to build five Integrated Waste Processing Sites (TPST) and four Waste Transit Stations (SPA), and construction is scheduled to begin in mid-2022.

"So far, we have been able to handle all the obstacles because Indonesian governments are very cooperative in handling all the challenges in building TPST and SPA in Malang," said Jacob Duer, the Alliance's president and chief executive officer (CEO).

In preparation for the new system, community engagement and school education programs will be started next year to help strengthen local communities' waste management and recycling literacy.

The TPST and SPA will also be built at the Talangagung Tourism Educational Landfill. Currently, Talangagung Landfill has been distributed 400 connections of bio-methane gas 24 hours non-stop for free to residents' homes.

"Currently, people do not need to buy LPG gas so they can contribute more to the environment," said Rudy Santoso, the chief of Talangagung landfill. Talangagung landfill has also built a bio-methane gas conversion power plant for TPA operations.

It is hoped that in the future, when this program is fully operational, the system built by the Bersih Indonesia program can divert more than 50,000 tons of plastic waste annually, with a recycling rate of more than 60 percent.

This system is expected to create 3,000 new jobs. Phase One of Clean Indonesia will be developed at the cost of $29 million and fully funded by the Alliance.

