A French Air Force Rafale jet fighter takes off at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta during the Indo Aerospace Expo & Forum 2022 on November 4, 2022. (Joanito de Saojoao)
Arms Industry Big Guns Take Part in Indo Defence 2022
BY :JOANITO DE SAOJOAO
NOVEMBER 05, 2022
Jakarta. Indonesia concluded on Saturday the four-day defense show that according to the organizers involved more than 900 arms producers from 60 countries including the host.
France’s Dassault Aviation is among the major defense companies participating in the event with the arrival of multirole fighter aircraft Rafale, in which Indonesia has expressed interest.
Airbus Military and Anglo-Italian company AgustaWestland were also present to showcase their latest helicopter designs in what Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto claimed was the biggest arms exhibition in Southeast Asia.
He said 105 Indonesian arms producers were among the participants.
The event was held at the Jakarta International Expo building for weaponry systems and military vehicles and at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport for the aircraft show.