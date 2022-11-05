Arms Industry Big Guns Take Part in Indo Defence 2022

A French Air Force Rafale jet fighter takes off at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta during the Indo Aerospace Expo & Forum 2022 on November 4, 2022. (Joanito de Saojoao)

Jakarta. Indonesia concluded on Saturday the four-day defense show that according to the organizers involved more than 900 arms producers from 60 countries including the host.

France’s Dassault Aviation is among the major defense companies participating in the event with the arrival of multirole fighter aircraft Rafale, in which Indonesia has expressed interest.

Airbus Military and Anglo-Italian company AgustaWestland were also present to showcase their latest helicopter designs in what Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto claimed was the biggest arms exhibition in Southeast Asia.

He said 105 Indonesian arms producers were among the participants.

The event was held at the Jakarta International Expo building for weaponry systems and military vehicles and at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport for the aircraft show.

A visitor captures the photo of a US-made S-70 Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the Royal Brunei Air Force during the Indo Aerospace Expo & Forum 2022 at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta on November 4, 2022. (Joanito de Saojoao)

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, second right, visits the booth of a local arms company producing anti-aircraft guns during the Indo Defense arms exhibition in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, on November 4, 2022. (Joanito De Saojoao)

An Airbus EC-275 Caracal helicopter is exhibited at the Indo Aerospace Expo & Forum 2022 at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta on November 4, 2022. (Joanito de Saojoao)

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is briefed about the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system during the Indo Defence arms exhibition in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, on November 4, 2022. (Joanito De Saojoao)

A French Air Force Rafale jet fighter flies above Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta during the Indo Aerospace Expo & Forum 2022 on November 4, 2022. (Joanito de Saojoao)

President Joko Widodo, center, accompanied by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto on his right and Indonesian Armed Forces Commander General Andika Perkasa arrive at the Jakarta International Expo building to open the Indo Defense arms exhibition on November 2, 2022. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto looks at a submarine model during the Indo Defence arms exhibition in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, on November 4, 2022. (Joanito De Saojoao)

President Joko Widodo accompanied by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto on his right and Indonesian Armed Forces Commander General Andika Perkasa on the front seat inspects the Indo Defence arms exhibition on a golf cart at Jakarta International Expo building on November 2, 2022. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto looks at a model of AW149 military helicopter manufactured by Anglo-Italian helicopter manufacturing company AgustaWestland during the Indo Defence arms exhibition in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, on November 4, 2022. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Indonesian Air Force cadets watch a French Air Force Rafale jetfighter maneuvering above Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta during the Indo Aerospace Expo & Forum 2022 on November 4, 2022. (Joanito de Saojoao)