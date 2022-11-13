B20 Indonesia Sets Highest Attendance

Delegates and participants of the B20 Summit arrive at the conference venue in Nusa Dua, Bali, on November 13, 2022. (Antara photo)

Bali. The B20 Summit, the annual gathering of business leaders from the world’s biggest economies grouping in the G20, saw a record number of participants on Sunday, the organizers claimed.

Around 2,000 delegates and participants were present at the venue during the opening day of the two-day conference in Nusa Dua, Bali.

“We have keynote speakers and panels covering the B20 priorities addressing all global pressing issues, reflecting the emphasis we put on inclusivity in the B20 Indonesia process toward the year,” B20 Indonesia Chair Shinta Kamdani said in her opening remarks.

“I’m proud to highlight the diversity of our speakers and audience with us today: 100 speakers from more than 30 countries, and 2,000 attendees in person from more than 69 countries. This is definitely a new high in B20 history,” she said.

The Indonesian edition of the B20 Summit is hosted by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin).

Delegates attend a discussion at the B20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, on November 13, 2022. (Antara photo)

Delegates take a selfie with Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, center, during the B20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, on November 13, 2022. (Antara photo)

Delegates of the B20 Summit chat at the conference venue in Nusa Dua, Bali, on November 13, 2022. (Antara photo)

Foreign delegates use headsets for remote simultaneous interpretation during the B20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali on November 13, 2022. (Antara Photo)

Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan delivers a speech at the B20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, on November 13, 2022. (Antara photo)

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa greets the audience of the B20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali on November 13, 2022. (Antara Photo)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries President and CEO Seiji Izumisawa, left, listens to Macquarie Group Asia CEO Verena Lim during a discussion at the B20 Summit in Bali on November 13, 2022. (Antara Photo).

Standard Chartered Bank CEO Bill Winters delivers a speech at the B20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, on November 13, 2022. (Antara photo)

Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Chairman Arsjad Rasjid delivers the opening speech of the B20 Summit in Bali on November 13, 2022. (Antara Photo)

World Employment Confederation President Bettina Schaller speaks at the B20 Summit in Bali on November 13, 2022. (Antara Photo)