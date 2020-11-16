Booster Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Targets Elderly

Jakarta. Indonesia began a phased rollout of nationwide Covid-19 vaccine booster shots on Wednesday amid a spike in the transmission of the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Booster vaccine has been introduced since late last year but the initial stage was limited to medical workers.
The program is also carried out in Jakarta, where new Covid-19 cases have been on the rise since the first Omicron cases were confirmed in mid-December.
The rollout targets the elderly before it’s expanded to other groups of the population.