A woman reacts as she receives Covid-19 vaccine booster at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Booster Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Targets Elderly

BY :YUDHA BASKORO

JANUARY 14, 2022

Jakarta. Indonesia began a phased rollout of nationwide Covid-19 vaccine booster shots on Wednesday amid a spike in the transmission of the highly contagious Omicron variant. 

Booster vaccine has been introduced since late last year but the initial stage was limited to medical workers.

The program is also carried out in Jakarta, where new Covid-19 cases have been on the rise since the first Omicron cases were confirmed in mid-December.

The rollout targets the elderly before it’s expanded to other groups of the population.

A man registers his data to receive the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A man registers himself for the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Elder citizen undergo health screening at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Two men consult with medical workers before receiving Covid-19 vaccine booster at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A man undergoes health screening at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An old man has his body temperature checked at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A woman undergoes health screening at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A woman checks her blood pressure before taking a booster jab of Covid-19 vaccine at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A man undergoes health screening at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A man undergoes a  medical checkup at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A elder man receives his third jab of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An old man receives his third jab of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A woman takes a photo of her friend as she receives the Covid-19 vaccine booster at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A woman takes a photo as her friend receives a booster vaccine against Covid-19 at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Elder citizen get Covid-19 vaccine certificate from the health center at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An old man fills in a form after receiving a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Elder citizen say goodbye to each other after they receive the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Elderly people greet each other after receiving the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

 

