Booster Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Targets Elderly

A woman reacts as she receives Covid-19 vaccine booster at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. Indonesia began a phased rollout of nationwide Covid-19 vaccine booster shots on Wednesday amid a spike in the transmission of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Booster vaccine has been introduced since late last year but the initial stage was limited to medical workers.

The program is also carried out in Jakarta, where new Covid-19 cases have been on the rise since the first Omicron cases were confirmed in mid-December.

The rollout targets the elderly before it’s expanded to other groups of the population.

A man registers himself for the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Two men consult with medical workers before receiving Covid-19 vaccine booster at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

An old man has his body temperature checked at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A woman checks her blood pressure before taking a booster jab of Covid-19 vaccine at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A man undergoes a medical checkup at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

An old man receives his third jab of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A woman takes a photo as her friend receives a booster vaccine against Covid-19 at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

An old man fills in a form after receiving a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)