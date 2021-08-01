Candipuro Church Serves Food for Displaced Mt Semeru Villagers

Sumberrejo Village residents pose for the Jakarta Globe in front of the Candipuro Pentecostal Church in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Lumajang, East Java. The Candipuro Pentecostal Church near villages hit by Mt Semeru eruption has been serving food for displaced families since Monday amid chaotic situation as the volcano remains dangerous and continues to spew hot ashes.

The church in Sumberrejo Village in the East Java district of Lumajang opened a shelter and a public kitchen following Saturday’s eruption that forced at least 5,000 people from their homes.

Ribka Nathalia Assa, 35, one of the organizers of the humanitarian works, said the church initially helped its own congregation from nearby villages affected by the eruption.

“But seeing a large number of victims, we finally opened door to survivors, volunteers, and also personnel of the army, the police, and the search and rescue team involved in the disaster responses," Ribka said.

From serving on-site dining, the church’s public kitchen now delivers food to refugees in other makeshift shelters, she added.

The kitchen received donations of food supplies including vegetables, rice and noodles, while residents in neighboring towns began to donate money. It delivers around 300 meals per day to the most need.

A woman carries a pot of rice to the Candipuro Pentecostal Church in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Candipuro residents prepare ingredients for cooking at the Candipuro Pentecostal Church in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Ribka Nathalia Assa, left, and her friend prepare roasted chickens at the Candipuro Pentecostal Church in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Donations of food materials and ingredients are piled up inside the Candipuro Pentecostal Church in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Candipuro residents cook meals at the Candipuro Pentecostal Church in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A woman washes vegetables near a Christmas tree at the Candipuro Pentecostal Church in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A woman cooks long beans and carrots at the Candipuro Pentecostal Church in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Volunteers prepare to deliver meals for survivors of Mt Semeru eruption at the Candipuro Pentecostal Church in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)