Citayam Fashion Week Becomes Internet Sensation

An amateur model poses for a photo during the so-called Citayam Fashion Week at the Dukuh Atas area in Central Jakarta on July 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. The Citayam Fashion Week has been the talk of the town in the last few weeks. It was all started by teenagers from the Jakarta outskirt of Citayam who converted Dukuh Atas area in Central Jakarta into a fresh place to chill out like Blok M in South Jakarta in the 1990s.

Those teenagers became an internet sensation after staging amateur fashion shows on the street catwalk in the busy area. More and more youngsters from several towns in neighboring West Java and Banten have come to the new meeting point thanks to the integrated transport system in Greater Jakarta.

They turned a pedestrian crossing on Jalan Sudirman into a fashion catwalk and received a significant boost after several professional models recently joined those unknown talents in the show.

At one point, top politicians like Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil also were seen walking across the makeshift catwalk in fancy dresses.

These young people are very good at exploiting social media and the Citayam Fashion Show is getting popularity that attracting attendants from other places.

But the new social media sensation is not without controversy.

The Central Jakarta Police said the street catwalk violates traffic regulations on pedestrian crossing and they consider banning the event if it causes serious traffic disturbance or endangers public safety.

