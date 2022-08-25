City Gov’t Wants Building Owners along Sudirman-Thamrin to Remove Fences

Jakarta. The sidewalks along the streets of Sudirman and MH Thamrin in Central Jakarta are undergoing a major change with more and more buildings removing their fences to allow spacious pedestrian areas.

At least 25 multi-story buildings on Sudirman-Thamrin streets currently have no fences, with some using plants as borders with public spaces.

But most of the roughly 70 big buildings along Jakarta’s busiest streets are still surrounded by tall fences despite calls by the city government to remove them.

Pedestrians walk along the sidewalk in front of Sarinah Shopping Center on Jalan Thamrin, Central Jakarta, on August 18, 2022. (BeritasatuPhoto/Joanito De Saojoao)

Governor Anies Baswedan has been encouraging building owners to remove fences since the city co-hosted the 2018 Asian Games.

Earlier this month, Anies reiterated the call as he attended an event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Chief Editors’ Forum.

While acknowledging security concerns as the main reason for tall fencing in the capital city, Anies promised to help increase security arrangements for buildings that agree to remove fences from the property.

Two women walk along the sidewalk in front of Sarinah Shopping Center on Jalan Thamrin, Central Jakarta, on August 18, 2022. (BeritasatuPhoto/Joanito De Saojoao)

Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria is also a fan of fenceless buildings and he pointed to the legendary state-owned shopping center Sarinah on Jalan Thamrin that recently introduced a new concept of open spaces for visitors and pedestrians after the reconstruction project.

Sarinah’s surrounding yards are now blended with the city’s sidewalks under the new landscape policy.

"We certainly want all buildings along the streets of Sudirman-Thamrin to be more open," Riza said.

People take a rest along the sidewalk in front of Sarinah Shopping Center on Jalan Thamrin, Central Jakarta, on August 18, 2022. (BeritasatuPhoto/Joanito De Saojoao)

The city government is intensifying efforts to expand and improve sidewalks on Sudirman-Thamrin where there are subways and underground stations that invite more pedestrians above the ground. In addition, all crossing bridges along the main streets have been renovated and upgraded for more safety, convenience, and a better look.

The ongoing city projects will gain the maximum effects if all building owners agree to remove their fences, according to urban landscape expert Yayat Supriatna.

“Fenceless buildings are more pedestrian-friendly. It would be better if they provide pedestrian lines along the building’s corridors,” Yayat said in a recent interview.

Sarinah Plaza, which is strategically located on a corner lot on Jalan Thamrin, Central Jakarta, has removed its fence as seen in this photo dated August 18, 2022. (BeritasatuPhoto/Joanito De Saojoao)

According to him, many Jakarta governors have persuaded building owners to keep their yards open or at least use living fences, but without much success.

On the other hand, building owners and landlords have a reasonable ground to construct security fences because many street protests often take place along Sudirman-Thamrin and sometimes they go violent. In January 2016, a group of militants shot firearms and detonated bombs near the Sarinah building.

“The idea [of removing fences across Sudirman-Thamirn] has been in discussions since a long time ago, but security concerns and potential disturbance from crimes, demonstrations, and terrorism force building owners to construct fences,” Yayat said.

People relax in front of Sarinah Shopping Center on Jalan Thamrin, Central Jakarta, on August 18, 2022. (BeritasatuPhoto/Joanito De Saojoao)

“The Jakarta government must provide security, safety, and clean environment insurances before they can effectively get building owners to remove their fences,” he added.

And why should building owners demolish fences when many government buildings on the same streets like the Education Ministry are still surrounded by fences of more than two meters in height?

Nevertheless, a number of Jakarta residents spoke in favor of fenceless buildings on conditions that security issues are settled first.

Sari Pacific Hotel on Jalan Thamrin, Central Jakarta, photographed on August 13, 2022., has removed its fences. (Beritasatu Photo/Mohammad Defrizal)

“There need to be stricter measures on security and cleanliness around the office area because an open access will allow people to come and go freely,” said Bella Barliana, 22, who works at a renowned bank on Jalan Thamrin.

Kamilla Ramadhania, an employee of a media company on Jalan Sudirman, agreed that fenceless buildings are good for pedestrians but warned that “not all of them are good people”.

“I have no problem with that plan because it will benefit people on sidewalks but we need better security,” Kamilla said.

A motorist drives out of two fenceless buildings on Jalan Sudirman, Central Jakarta, on August 13, 2022. (Beritasatu Photo/Mohammad Defrizal)

In October 2020, street protests against the job creation law left at least 46 TransJakarta bus stations severely damaged and caused Rp 65 billion in property losses to the city government.

"Vandalism often occurs during demonstrations," according to a Jakarta resident who identified himself only as Hendi.

An office building Jalan Thamrin, Central Jakarta, photographed on August 13, 2022., is seen here sharing its yard with the public sidewalk. (Beritasatu Photo/Mohammad Defrizal)

Pedestrians walk along the crossing on Jalan Sudirman in front of the Administrative Reforms Ministry in Central Jakarta on August 13, 2022. (Beritasatu Photo/Mohammad Defrizal)

Pedestrians walk along the sidewalk on Jalan Sudirman in Central Jakarta on August 13, 2022. (Beritasatu Photo/Mohammad Defrizal)

The sidewalk in front of Indofood Building in Central Jakarta was photographed on August 13, 2022. (Beritasatu Photo/Mohammad Defrizal)

The following is the list of buildings along Sudirman-Thamrin which have no fence:

1 Indonesia Stock Exchange

2 Mandiri Tower

3 Sequis Center

4 Graha CIMB Niaga

5 Ratu Plaza

6 FX Sudirman

7 BRI

8 (building under construction)

9 (building under construction)

10 Intiland Tower

11 UOB

12 BCA Tower

13 Kempinski

14 The Plaza

15 Topas Tower

16 Gedung Jaya

17 Sari Pacific

18 Sarinah

19 Oil Center

20 Plaza Bank Index

22 Bumiputera

23 Sudirman Plaza

24 Millennium Centennial Center

25 (building under construction)

The following is the list of buildings along Sudirman-Thamrin which have fences:

1 Tax Directorate

2 Plaza Asia

3 Sudirman Tower

4 Asuransi MSIG Indonesia

5 Makarim And Taira

6 Graha Metropolitan Asia

7 Administrative Reforms Ministry

8 Panin Bank

9 Education Ministry

10 Le Meridien

11 Grand Sahid Jaya

12 Da Vinci

11 Mid Plaza

12 Wisma Nugra Santana

13 Astra Tower

14 Prince Center building

15 Wisma Keiai

16 Graha BNI

17 Plaza Galeon

18 Plaza Indonesia and Grand Hyatt

19 Japanese Embassy

20 Lippo Thamrin

21 Election Supervisory Agency

22 Thamrin Tower

23 Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs

24 Religious Affairs Ministry

25 Bank Indonesia

26 Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry

27 (building under construction)

28 Bangkok Bank

29 Wisma Mandiri

30 Cakrawala Tower

31 French Embassy

32 Sinarmas Land Plaza

33 Pullman

34 Deustche Bank

35 Mandarin Oriental

36 German Embassy

37 The City Tower

38 Wisma Indosemen

39 Chase Plaza

40 International Financial Center

41 Mayapada Tower 2

42 WTC

43 (building under construction)

44 Plaza Sentral

45 Atma Jaya