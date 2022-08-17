Country in Celebratory Mood

Jakarta. People across Indonesia celebrated Independence Day with flag-raising ceremonies, organizing fun competitions, or simply by spending the extra holiday at tourist spots on Wednesday.
From the State Palace to the unlikely places like an Islamic boarding school led by ex-terror convict Abu Bakar Ba’asyir and the country’s most remote islands, the ceremony was held in solemnity.
Ba’asyir said it was the first time ever his school hosted Independence Day ceremony.
President Joko Widodo led the ceremony at the State Palace where all guests were required to wear traditional dresses from all regions across the sprawling archipelago.