Country in Celebratory Mood

Four military helicopters fly above Jakarta while carrying the national flag shortly after the flag raising ceremony of Independence Day at the State Palace on August 17, 2022. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. People across Indonesia celebrated Independence Day with flag-raising ceremonies, organizing fun competitions, or simply by spending the extra holiday at tourist spots on Wednesday.

From the State Palace to the unlikely places like an Islamic boarding school led by ex-terror convict Abu Bakar Ba’asyir and the country’s most remote islands, the ceremony was held in solemnity.

Ba’asyir said it was the first time ever his school hosted Independence Day ceremony.

President Joko Widodo led the ceremony at the State Palace where all guests were required to wear traditional dresses from all regions across the sprawling archipelago.

Jakarta residents take part in an old bicycle parade to celebrate Independence Day on Jalan Thamrin, Central Jakarta, on August 17, 2022. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Children parade with decorated bicycles to celebrate Independence Day in Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, on August 17, 2022. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Residents prepare to hold a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate Independence Day in Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, on August 17, 2022. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Visitors enjoy live music at Ancol Amusement Park in North Jakarta during the Independence Day celebration on August 17, 2022. (Emral Firdiansyah)

The greasy pole competition is held at Ancol Amusement Park in North Jakarta to celebrate Independence Day on August 17, 2022. (Emral Firdiansyah)

Dancers perform the ancient Reog dance originating from the East Java district of Ponorogo during the ceremony to commemorate the 77th Indonesian anniversary at the State Palace in Jakarta on August 17, 2022. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)

President Joko Widodo, dressing in all-red traditional attire of the island of Buton, Southeast Sulawesi, arrives at the State Palace in Jakarta to lead the flag-raising ceremony for the commemoration of the 77th Indonesian anniversary on August 17, 2022. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)

I Dewa Ayu Firsty Meita Dewanggi, center, a member of the elite national flag raiser team, or Paskibraka, carries the flag during the ceremony to commemorate the 77th Indonesian anniversary at the State Palace in Jakarta on August 17, 2022. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)

President Joko Widodo hands the national flag to I Dewa Ayu Firsty Meita Dewanggi, a member of the elite national flag raiser team, or Paskibraka, during the flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate the 77th Indonesian anniversary at the State Palace in Jakarta on August 17, 2022. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)

An employee of Ancol Amusement Park in North Jakarta paints the national flag on his face during Independence Day on August 17, 2022. (Emral Firdiansyah)

A parade of 14 F-16 Fighting Falcon jetfighters belonging to the Air Force fly above Jakarta shortly after the flag-raising ceremony of Independence Day at the State Palace on August 17, 2022. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Students of Al-Mukmin Islamic Boarding School in the Central Java district of Sukoharjo founded by controversial Muslim cleric Abu Bakar Ba'asyir conduct the Independence Day ceremony on August 17, 2022. (Antara Phot/Maulana Surya)