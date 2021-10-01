Covid-19 Mass Vaccination for Refugees, Asylum Seekers

A man receives a Covid-19 vaccine dose during a mass vaccination program for refugees and asylum seekers at Bulungan sports hall in South Jakarta on October 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. A Covid-19 mass vaccination program for refugees and asylum seekers living in the Greater Jakarta area took place at the Bulungan Sports Hall in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, last Thursday.

Hosting the vaccination clinic were the Jakarta government, along with the Jakarta arm of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), as well as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

About 600 refugees and asylum seekers from 13 countries including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Iran have signed up to receive their first Covid-19 vaccine dose.

They also came from Egypt, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda, Congo, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

According to the UNHCR, about 4,942 refugees and asylum seekers aged 12 years and older are currently living in the Greater Jakarta area. Of that number, 313 people are from Afghanistan.

Refugees and asylum seekers in Indonesia have no ID card and prime access to state facilities. This is why they have to wait for so long to receive their first Covid-19 jab.

A woman talks to a health worker during a Covid-19 mass vaccination program for refugees and asylum seekers at Bulungan sports hall in South Jakarta on October 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

UNHCR identity cards are seen during a mass vaccination for refugees and asylum seekers at Bulungan sports hall in South Jakarta on October 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A man shows his family members' UNHCR identity cards as he queues to get a Covid-19 vaccine dose at the Bulungan sports hall in South Jakarta on October 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A man receives his first Covid-19 jab during a mass vaccination program for refugees and asylum seekers at Bulungan sports hall in South Jakarta on October 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A health worker draws a Covid-19 vaccine from its vial during a mass vaccination program for refugees and asylum seekers at Bulungan sports hall in South Jakarta on October 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination program for refugees and asylum seekers at Bulungan sports hall in South Jakarta on October 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

An UNHCR worker assists refugees and asylum seekers during a mass vaccination program for refugees and asylum seekers at Bulungan sports hall in South Jakarta on October 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A child holds on to her parent's hand, as she waits for her parent to receive the vaccine, during a refugee and asylum seeker vaccination program at the Bulungan sports hall in South Jakarta on October 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)