Dragon Dance Rehearsal Intensifies ahead of Imlek

Bogor. A group of dancers specializing in traditional dragon dance has intensified their training sessions ahead of the Chinese New Year or many people here call Imlek.

The group, who call themselves Barongsai Naga Merah Putih, is based in Bogor, a suburb of Jakarta. The practice took place inside an abandoned leather factory on the bank of the Ciliwung River.

They are preparing for the most anticipated annual cultural tradition for Indonesians of Chinese descent and Bogor residents as well. This is even more the case since the Covid-19 pandemic put it on hold for close to two years.

There are 50 personnel who join the club from different cultural and religious backgrounds. During the practice, every person must show tolerance to each other. For example, they must stop the practice during the call for Muslim prayers.

January and February are the busiest months for the performers. They have to practice every day because there will be a lot of work, usually up to 20 performances in offices or shopping centers in the Bogor area only.

Dancers warm up during the dragon dance practice season in Bogor, West Java on January 15, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Members of Naga Merah Putih dragon dance group prepare to train in Bogor, West Java on January 15, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A man plays a small cymbal during a dragon dance practice session in Bogor, West Java on January 15, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Dancers manipulate a dragon puppet using poles in Bogor, West Java on January 15, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A skilled team of dancers demonstrate the corkscrew movement of a dragon puppet using poles in Bogor, West Java on January 15, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Dancers move a long flexible puppet of a dragon during a practice session in Bogor, West Java on January 15, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Dancers use poles to move a long giant puppet of a dragon in Bogor, West Java on January 15, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A silhouette of the head of a dragon puppet is seen during practice session in Bogor, West Java on January 15, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)