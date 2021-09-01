Environmental Activists Protest Demand Single-Use Plastic Reduction

Jakarta. Environmental activists from the Gerakan Pawai Bebas Plastik held a peaceful protest outside the Tokopedia Building at Karet Semanggi in South Jakarta on September 9, 2021. Dressed in all black and carrying posters, the protesters state nine messages for Indonesia's nine e-commerce and marketplace companies.

This action is held to coincide with the 9.9 discount sale events (September 9). The protesters demand e-commerce and marketplace companies reduce single-use plastic for packaging. It is expected that the daily use of single-use plastic can increase when a discount party is held today.

One of the largest online shopping platforms in Indonesia, Shopee managed to sell 1.8 million items every minute on its platform during the first two hours of this year's 9.9 discount sale events, the company said in a statement. That eclipsed the company's performance last year when it sold more than 12 million products in the first hour of a similar sale event.

This protest has received support from 5,300 people who participated through a petition on the Change.org page.

Protester gather in front of Tokopedia building in South Jakarta on September 9, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Protesters carry a placard that shows a signed petition from change.org in front of the Tokopedia building in South Jakarta on September 9, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Protester carries placard in front of Tokopedia tower building in South Jakarta on September 9, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A protester carries a placard as she stands aside a recycle bin outside the Tokopedia tower building in South Jakarta on September 9, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Protesters gave a signed petition to Tokopedia representative outside the Tokopedia tower building in South Jakarta on September 9, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Protesters gather outside the Tokopedia tower building in South Jakarta on September 9, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)