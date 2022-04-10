First Friday Prayer of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque

Muslims perform their first Friday prayer of this year's Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta on April 8, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. Muslims gathered at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta for their first Friday prayer of Ramadan 1443 H on April 8.

Just like pre-pandemic times, Muslim men were seen praying close together in rows. Istiqlal Mosque also laid out its iconic red carpet again.

Istiqlal Mosque has finally reopened and now allows worshippers to pray without having to maintain physical distancing during Ramadan. Worshippers, however, must keep their masks up.

This year’s Ramadan marks a new beginning for the largest mosque in Southeast Asia. The mosque previously had to close its doors due to renovation works and the Covid-19 pandemic.

A man in a wheelchair with his grandson on his lap on their way to the Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta on April 8, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A cat sits by the Wudu station at the Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta on April 8, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A man performs Wudu at the Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta on April 8, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Muslims gather at the Istiqlal for Friday prayer on April 8, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Imam leads the Friday prayer at Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta on April 8, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

The first Friday prayer of this year's Ramadan at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta on April 8, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

An old man prays inside the Istiqlal Mosque on April 8, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

People take a rest after performing the Friday prayer at the Istiqlal Mosque on April 8, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)