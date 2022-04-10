First Friday Prayer of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque

Jakarta. Muslims gathered at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta for their first Friday prayer of Ramadan 1443 H on April 8.
Just like pre-pandemic times, Muslim men were seen praying close together in rows. Istiqlal Mosque also laid out its iconic red carpet again.
Istiqlal Mosque has finally reopened and now allows worshippers to pray without having to maintain physical distancing during Ramadan. Worshippers, however, must keep their masks up.
This year’s Ramadan marks a new beginning for the largest mosque in Southeast Asia. The mosque previously had to close its doors due to renovation works and the Covid-19 pandemic.