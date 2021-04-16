An environmental activist stages a theatrical performance during a climate change protest in front of the Jakarta City Hall in Central Jakarta on November 5, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Gov't Told Climate Crisis Has Nothing to Do With Business Opportunities
BY :YUDHA BASKORO
NOVEMBER 05, 2021
Jakarta. Environmental activists, students, and children returned to the streets to express their disappointment with President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s COP26 speech, in front of Arjuna Wijaya horse statue in Central Jakarta, on Friday.
The climate advocates dismissed Jokowi’s speech at the world leaders’ annual meeting as nonsense.
They gathered in front of the Jakarta City Hall, while carrying various pro-climate attributes and placards before marching towards the Arjuna Wijaya horse statue at 2.20 p.m. The protesters demanded Jokowi and his government pay more attention to the alarming global climate crisis.
They urged that the country’s development must take into consideration environmental aspects, including stopping new permits for coal-powered plants. Zero deforestation, National Gender Action Plan ratification, as well as an increase in the emission reduction targets, are among their demands.
The marchers also called for Jokowi to set the more ambitious goal of net-zero emission by 2050. As well as to provide maximum protection for the indigenous peoples, natural habitat, living space, and resources.