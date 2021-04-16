NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

An environmental activist stages a theatrical performance during a climate change protest in front of the Jakarta City Hall in Central Jakarta on November 5, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Gov't Told Climate Crisis Has Nothing to Do With Business Opportunities

BY :YUDHA BASKORO

NOVEMBER 05, 2021

Jakarta. Environmental activists, students, and children returned to the streets to express their disappointment with President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s COP26 speech, in front of Arjuna Wijaya horse statue in Central Jakarta, on Friday. 

The climate advocates dismissed Jokowi’s speech at the world leaders’ annual meeting as nonsense.

They gathered in front of the Jakarta City Hall, while carrying various pro-climate attributes and placards before marching towards the Arjuna Wijaya horse statue at 2.20 p.m. The protesters demanded Jokowi and his government pay more attention to the alarming global climate crisis. 

They urged that the country’s development must take into consideration environmental aspects, including stopping new permits for coal-powered plants. Zero deforestation, National Gender Action Plan ratification, as well as an increase in the emission reduction targets, are among their demands.

The marchers also called for Jokowi to set the more ambitious goal of net-zero emission by 2050. As well as to provide maximum protection for the indigenous peoples, natural habitat, living space, and resources. 

An environmental activists wear forestry worker costum during a protest against climate change in front of the Arjuna Wijaya horse statue in Central Jakarta on November 5, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An environmentalist holds a banner during a climate change protest in front of the Jakarta City Hall in Central Jakarta on November 5, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Environmental activists rally during a climate crisis protest in Central Jakarta on November 5, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Feminists join rally protest against climate crisis in front of the Jakarta City Hall in Central Jakarta on November 5, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Environmental activists carry placard during a protest against climate change in front of Arjuna Wijaya horse statue in Central Jakarta on November 5, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An environmental activist​​​​​​ holds a placard to express her disappointment with the president's COP26 statement in front of Arjuna Wijaya horse statue in Central Jakarta on November 5, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Environmental activists point at their placard which criticizes Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar's tweet in front of Arjuna Wijaya horse statue in Central Jakarta on November 5, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An environmental activist carries a placard during a climate change protest in front of Arjuna Wijaya horse statue in Central Jakarta on November 5, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

 

