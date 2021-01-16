NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

Raffaele De Rosa involves in a wheel-to-wheel battle with WorldSSP champion Dominique Aegerter at the Mandalika International Circuit, in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

How Italy's De Rosa Writes History in Mandalika Circuit

BY :YUDHA BASKORO

NOVEMBER 20, 2021

Lombok. Raffaele De Rosa will go down in history as the first major grand prix winner in the brand new Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok.

Strange enough, the Italian has never won a race in the Supersport World Championship before despite having been in the competition for  a decade. The Saturday's Mandalika race was his 89th attempt.

But he did a faultless race in a circuit unknown to all, resisting a persistent pressure from world champion Dominique Aegerter in the final laps of the 4.3-kilometer circuit.

He also became the first Italian rider to win a WorldSSP race on a Kawasaki.

The WorldSSP features smaller bikes and accompanies the main show -- the Superbike World Championship.

Indonesian rider, Galang Hendra Pratama sits on his bike during FIM Supersport World Championship at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Indonesian WorldSSP rider Galang Hendra Pratama waits for a race on his bike at the Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Dominique Aegerter, the 2021 WorldSSP champion, sits on his bike during FIM Supersport World Championship at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Dominique Aegerter chats with a team crew member before the opening WorldSSP race at the Mandalika International Circuit, in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Galang Hendra Pratama is in action during FIM Supersport World Championship at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Galang Hendra Pratama rides his Yamaha during the WorldSSP race at the Mandalika International Circuit, in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
The dark sky is seen above Mandalika circuit during FIM Supersport World Championship Race 1 at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Dark clouds blanket the Mandalika International Circuit, in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Can Alexander Oncu tries to overtake Manuel Gonzalez during FIM Supersport World Championship at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Manuel Gonzalez, right, leads Can Alexander Oncu during WorldSSP race at the Mandalika International Circuit, in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Raffaele De Rosa is in action during FIM Supersport World Championship at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Raffaele De Rosa breaks away from a pack of riders at the Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Galang Hendra Pratama is in action during FIM Supersport World Championship at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Galang Hendra Pratama exits a corner at the Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Raffaele De Rosa, Dominique Aegerter and Federico Caricasulo celebrate their victory on the podium during FIM Supersport World Championship at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
From left: Raffaele De Rosa, Dominique Aegerter and Federico Caricasulo celebrate on the podium at the Mandalika International Circuit, in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

 

