How Italy's De Rosa Writes History in Mandalika Circuit

Raffaele De Rosa involves in a wheel-to-wheel battle with WorldSSP champion Dominique Aegerter at the Mandalika International Circuit, in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Lombok. Raffaele De Rosa will go down in history as the first major grand prix winner in the brand new Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok.

Strange enough, the Italian has never won a race in the Supersport World Championship before despite having been in the competition for a decade. The Saturday's Mandalika race was his 89th attempt.

But he did a faultless race in a circuit unknown to all, resisting a persistent pressure from world champion Dominique Aegerter in the final laps of the 4.3-kilometer circuit.

He also became the first Italian rider to win a WorldSSP race on a Kawasaki.

The WorldSSP features smaller bikes and accompanies the main show -- the Superbike World Championship.

Indonesian WorldSSP rider Galang Hendra Pratama waits for a race on his bike at the Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Dominique Aegerter chats with a team crew member before the opening WorldSSP race at the Mandalika International Circuit, in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Galang Hendra Pratama rides his Yamaha during the WorldSSP race at the Mandalika International Circuit, in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Dark clouds blanket the Mandalika International Circuit, in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Manuel Gonzalez, right, leads Can Alexander Oncu during WorldSSP race at the Mandalika International Circuit, in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Raffaele De Rosa breaks away from a pack of riders at the Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Galang Hendra Pratama exits a corner at the Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara on November 20, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)