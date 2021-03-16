NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

A figure skater competes at the Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Hundreds Compete at 2022 Indonesia Ice Skating Open

BY :YUDHA BASKORO

MARCH 15, 2022

Tangerang. The 2022 Indonesia Ice Skating Open, or IISO, recently returned to the BX Rink in Bintaro Exchange Mall, South Tangerang.

About 400 athletes between the ages of 4 and 46 showed off their skills at the biggest annual ice rink-based sport competition. These athletes competed in figure skating, ice hockey, short track, and speed-skating. 

These athletes did not only come from Indonesia.

Athletes from Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand also enlivened the 7th IISO competition. Thus, the cold skating rink of the 2022 IISO became a melting pot of young athletes of different nationalities, where they could compete and share their experience with one another.

The 2022 IISO took place over three days from March 10-12.

A woman in action during the Figure Skating in Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A figure skater smiles wide as she competes at the Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Figure skates splases ice during the Figure Skating in Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A close-up of an athlete's skates as the figure skater spins at the Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A figure skater in action in front of the judges during Figure Skating in Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A figure skater impresses the judges during the Figure Skating competition in Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A woman competes during the Figure Skating in Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A figure skater shows off her skills at the Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Two young figure skater compete during the Figure Skating in Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Two young figure skaters at the Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A woman competes during the Figure Skating in Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A skater in action at the Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A figure skater competes during the Figure Skating in Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A figure skater competes at the Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Figure skater shows her final move during the Figure Skating in Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A figure skater shows off her final move at the Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A figure skater shows her choreography during the Figure Skating in Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A figure skater shows off her choreography at the Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

 

