Hundreds Compete at 2022 Indonesia Ice Skating Open

A figure skater competes at the Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Tangerang. The 2022 Indonesia Ice Skating Open, or IISO, recently returned to the BX Rink in Bintaro Exchange Mall, South Tangerang.

About 400 athletes between the ages of 4 and 46 showed off their skills at the biggest annual ice rink-based sport competition. These athletes competed in figure skating, ice hockey, short track, and speed-skating.

These athletes did not only come from Indonesia.

Athletes from Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand also enlivened the 7th IISO competition. Thus, the cold skating rink of the 2022 IISO became a melting pot of young athletes of different nationalities, where they could compete and share their experience with one another.

The 2022 IISO took place over three days from March 10-12.

A figure skater smiles wide as she competes at the Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A close-up of an athlete's skates as the figure skater spins at the Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A figure skater impresses the judges during the Figure Skating competition in Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A figure skater shows off her skills at the Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Two young figure skaters at the Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A skater in action at the Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A figure skater competes at the Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A figure skater shows off her final move at the Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)