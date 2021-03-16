A figure skater competes at the Indonesia Ice Skating Open 2022 at Bintaro, South Tangerang, Banten on March 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Hundreds Compete at 2022 Indonesia Ice Skating Open
BY :YUDHA BASKORO
MARCH 15, 2022
Tangerang. The 2022 Indonesia Ice Skating Open, or IISO, recently returned to the BX Rink in Bintaro Exchange Mall, South Tangerang.
About 400 athletes between the ages of 4 and 46 showed off their skills at the biggest annual ice rink-based sport competition. These athletes competed in figure skating, ice hockey, short track, and speed-skating.
These athletes did not only come from Indonesia.
Athletes from Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand also enlivened the 7th IISO competition. Thus, the cold skating rink of the 2022 IISO became a melting pot of young athletes of different nationalities, where they could compete and share their experience with one another.
The 2022 IISO took place over three days from March 10-12.