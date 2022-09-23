Hundreds of Protesters, Students Rally for Climate Action

The climate strike in Central Jakarta on September 23, 2022. Roban Timur residents protest against the steam-powered plant in Batang, which they believe have polluted the ocean. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. Hundreds of protesters, students, and environmental activists, who were members of environment advocacy group Kolektif Bumi Butuh Aksi, staged a climate strike in Central Jakarta last Friday.

Carrying placards and chanting protests on top of their lungs, the protestors marched from the IRTI Monas to the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs headquarters. They then walked to the Dukuh Atas area to draw attention to the climate crisis that is staring at us in the face.

The demonstrants criticized the government’s indifference towards the climate crisis. Residents of Roban Timur, Batang, in Central Java were also seen joining the climate strike. The Roban Timur residents were protesting against the steam-powered plant in Batang, which they believed had polluted the ocean.

The demonstrants also called for President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to make immediate systemic changes to address the climate crisis.

In 2018, Swedish climate activist Gretha Thunberg, then 15 years old, staged a climate protest outside of the Swedish parliament. Thunberg’s rally has sparked youth-led climate strikes around the world.

In Indonesia, activists are also taking their environment advocacy campaign on social media. The Kolektif Bumi Butuh Aksi are also calling for youth to express their concerns over climate change with the hashtag #PukulMundurKrisisIklim (‘Beat Back the Climate Crisis’).

Environment activists sing in protest against climate change in Jakarta on September 23, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A demonstrant carries a giant flag that says "Beat Back Climate Crisis" during a climate strike in Central Jakarta on September 23, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Environment activists stage a rally in Jakarta on September 23, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

With placards in hand, environmental activists take to the streets of Central Jakarta to protest against climate change on September 23, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Roban Timur residents join the climate strike in Central Jakarta on Sep. 23, 2022. The placard on the right reads, "not fish, but my fishing net is now full of coal." (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Climate strikers stage a rally in Central Jakarta on September 23, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A protester carries a placard that reads "playground is gone because of mining" in Central Jakarta on September 23, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

The climate strike in Central Jakarta on September 23, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)