Ukraine citizens in Jakarta call for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine in front of the Russian Federation Embassy in Central Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Indonesians, Ukrainians Protest Against War Outside Russian Embassy

BY :YUDHA BASKORO

MARCH 06, 2022

Jakarta. Indonesian and Ukrainian citizens recently gathered in front of the Russian Embassy in Jakarta to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Loud chants for peace in Ukraine were heard during the anti-war protest.

Demonstrators urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion immediately. The protesters concluded the military invasion could lead to various serious human rights violations. Most of the war victims were also civilians, especially women and children, the demonstrators said.

Protester holds a rose during protest against Russian Invasion of Ukraine in front of Embassy of the Russian Federation building in Central Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
​A protester holds a rose and a placard during an anti-war protest in front of the Russian Federation Embassy building in Central Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Protesters carry placards during protest against Russian Invasion of Ukraine in front of Embassy of the Russian Federation building in Central Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
​Protesters call for peace in Ukraine during an anti-war protest in front of the Russian Federation Embassy building in Central Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Protester carries placard during protest against Russian Invasion of Ukraine in front of Embassy of the Russian Federation building in Central Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A protester in a helmet protests against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian Federation Embassy building in Central Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Protester carries Ukrainian flag during protest against Russian Invasion of Ukraine in front of Embassy of the Russian Federation building in Central Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A protester carries the Ukrainian flag during a protest against Russia’s military invasion in front of the Russian Federation Embassy in Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Protester carries rose during protest against Russian Invasion of Ukraine in front of Embassy of the Russian Federation building in Central Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A rose and a clenched fist during the anti-war protest against Russian Invasion of Ukraine in Central Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Protester waves flag during protest against Russian Invasion of Ukraine in front of Embassy of the Russian Federation building in Central Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A protester waves flags in front of the Russian Federation Embassy in Central Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Placards are seen during protest against Russian Invasion of Ukraine in front of Embassy of the Russian Federation building in Central Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
​Placards calling for peace in Ukraine as seen during the anti-war protest in front of the Russian Federation Embassy in Central Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Indonesians protest against Russian Invasion of Ukraine in front of Embassy of the Russian Federation building in Central Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Indonesian protesters stand in solidarity with Ukraine in front of the Russian Federation Embassy in Central Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Indonesians and Ukrainians protest against Russian Invasion of Ukraine in front of Embassy of the Russian Federation building in Central Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
​Indonesians and Ukrainians protest against Russian Invasion of Ukraine in front of the Embassy of the Russian Federation building in Central Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

 

