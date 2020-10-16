Indonesians, Ukrainians Protest Against War Outside Russian Embassy

Ukraine citizens in Jakarta call for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine in front of the Russian Federation Embassy in Central Jakarta on March 4, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. Indonesian and Ukrainian citizens recently gathered in front of the Russian Embassy in Jakarta to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Loud chants for peace in Ukraine were heard during the anti-war protest.

Demonstrators urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion immediately. The protesters concluded the military invasion could lead to various serious human rights violations. Most of the war victims were also civilians, especially women and children, the demonstrators said.

