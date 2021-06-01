Jakarta Church Opens Covid-19 Vaccination Site for Booster Jabs

A Muslim woman receives her booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19 at a Batak Christian Protestant Church or HKBP in Menteng, Central Jakarta, on February 3, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. A Batak Christian Protestant church, or HKBP, in Menteng, Central Jakarta has opened a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination site for those eligible to the government’s booster dose program regardless of their religious orientation.

The temporary vaccination site ran on February 3-5 with up to 150 doses available per day.

Applicants only need to show a government ticket for the third dose of the vaccine which automatically appears on their PeduliLindungi app within six months after the date of their second jab.

After filling in the forms, applicants went through a general health checkup and formed a line. Elderly citizens were given priority in a special line with a special team of medical workers.

Two police officers wait for their turn during a mass Covid-19 vaccination program at an HKBP Church in Menteng, Central Jakarta on February 3, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A man gets his body temperature and blood pressure measured during a mass Covid-19 vaccination program at an HKBP church in Menteng, Central Jakarta on February 3, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Health workers prepare Covid-19 vaccine doses in the nave of the HKBP church in Menteng, Central Jakarta on February 3, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

An old woman receives her booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at an HKBP church in Menteng, Central Jakarta on February 3, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A health worker prepares a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at an HKBP church in Menteng, Central Jakarta on February 3, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A man receives the jab during a mass Covid-19 vaccination program intended for booster doses at an HKBP church in Menteng, Central Jakarta on February 3, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A woman reacts as she receives her booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at an HKBP church in Menteng, Central Jakarta on February 3, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A girl is vaccinated against Covid-19 at an HKBP church in Menteng, Central Jakarta on February 3, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)