A Muslim woman receives her booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19 at a Batak Christian Protestant Church or HKBP in Menteng, Central Jakarta, on February 3, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Jakarta Church Opens Covid-19 Vaccination Site for Booster Jabs
BY :YUDHA BASKORO
FEBRUARY 10, 2022
Jakarta. A Batak Christian Protestant church, or HKBP, in Menteng, Central Jakarta has opened a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination site for those eligible to the government’s booster dose program regardless of their religious orientation.
The temporary vaccination site ran on February 3-5 with up to 150 doses available per day.
Applicants only need to show a government ticket for the third dose of the vaccine which automatically appears on their PeduliLindungi app within six months after the date of their second jab.
After filling in the forms, applicants went through a general health checkup and formed a line. Elderly citizens were given priority in a special line with a special team of medical workers.