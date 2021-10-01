Jakarta Resumes Flag Football Competition 

A flag football player puts on a bandana during the Jakarta Flag Football Mini League competition at Aldiron Soccer Field in Pancoran, South Jakarta on October 23, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. The Jakarta Flag Football Mini League was held for the first time as a warm-up for the bigger competition at Aldiron Soccer Field in Pancoran, South Jakarta on October 23, 2021.

The opening match saw a fierce battle between CFT Jakarta and Eagles Jakarta to mark the return of a competitive play after a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both teams wanted to win this game so badly because they need to be in the best shape possible before going to the upcoming Merdeka Bowl, which has been delayed by the pandemic.

Flag football requires a very rough physical touch just like its predecessor, American Football. So, it is very common to see violent collisions between players in order to fight for the ball or score.

However, flag football players don’t wear a helmet and body protectors because they don’t have to bring down opponents to stop the play.

Tackles are made by pulling off one of the three flags worn by the ball carrier, giving the name flag football to the sport.

Eagles Jakarta players discuss match strategy before the flag football game against CFT Jakarta at Aldiron Soccer Field in Pancoran, South Jakarta on October 23, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Players get themselves prepared for an offensive play during the Jakarta Flag Football Mini League competition at Aldiron Soccer Field in Pancoran, South Jakarta on October 23, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Yellow flags hang along the belt of an Eagles Jakarta player during the Jakarta Flag Football Mini League competition at Aldiron Soccer Field in Pancoran, South Jakarta on October 23, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Flag football players fight for the ball during a match between CFT Jakarta and Eagles Jakarta at Aldiron Soccer Field in Pancoran, South Jakarta on October 23, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A ball carrier runs through the barricade of defensive players during a flag football match between CFT Jakarta and Eagles Jakarta at Aldiron Soccer Field in Pancoran on October 23, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Opposing players face each other during a flag football match between CFT Jakarta and Eagles Jakarta at Aldiron Soccer Field in Pancoran on October 23, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A CFT Jakarta player catches the ball during a match against Eagles Jakarta at Aldiron Soccer Field in Pancoran on October 23, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

CFT Jakarta players celebrate victory over Eagles Jakarta after a flag football match at Aldiron Soccer Field in Pancoran, South Jakarta on October 23, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)