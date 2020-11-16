MotoGP riders compete during the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia at Mandalika International Circuit, in Lombok, Indonesia on March 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Mandalika Concludes Inaugural MotoGP Race under Rain
BY :YUDHA BASKORO
MARCH 21, 2022
Mandalika. Indonesia welcomed the return of MotoGP after 25 years at the brand new Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok over the weekend.
But the main event was interrupted by torrential rain just before the start to repeat similar delays when the circuit hosted World Superbike races during its international debut in November.
With the presence of President Joko Widodo and a surprised appearance of a shaman performing rain-stopping ritual along the pitlane, the race began in a soaked track for 20 laps, seven less than originally planned.
Portugal rider Miguel Oliveira mastered the wet race to clinch his first victory of the season on a KTM while Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo finished second from pole position after an epic podium battle with fellow French rider Johann Zarco, who finished third on a Ducati.
Many Indonesian fans felt disappointed after Marc Marquez couldn’t make it to the start after he was declared unfit for the race, following a huge crash during the warmup session. But overall, the event was a success for the country, which has won a 10-year contract from Dorna to host MotoGP.