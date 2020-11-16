Mandalika Concludes Inaugural MotoGP Race under Rain

MotoGP riders compete during the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia at Mandalika International Circuit, in Lombok, Indonesia on March 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Mandalika. Indonesia welcomed the return of MotoGP after 25 years at the brand new Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok over the weekend.

But the main event was interrupted by torrential rain just before the start to repeat similar delays when the circuit hosted World Superbike races during its international debut in November.

With the presence of President Joko Widodo and a surprised appearance of a shaman performing rain-stopping ritual along the pitlane, the race began in a soaked track for 20 laps, seven less than originally planned.

Portugal rider Miguel Oliveira mastered the wet race to clinch his first victory of the season on a KTM while Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo finished second from pole position after an epic podium battle with fellow French rider Johann Zarco, who finished third on a Ducati.

Many Indonesian fans felt disappointed after Marc Marquez couldn’t make it to the start after he was declared unfit for the race, following a huge crash during the warmup session. But overall, the event was a success for the country, which has won a 10-year contract from Dorna to host MotoGP.

Ducati Lenovo rider Francesco Bagnaia, right, walks along the track of Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok on March 17, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

MotoGP championship leader Enea Bastianini of Gresini Racing during Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia at Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok on March 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Fabio Quartararo of Monster Energy Yamaha, left, is joined by Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda for a practice start at Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok on March 18, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Marc Marquez during Free Practice 2 at Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok on March 18, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Joan Mir goes to the gravel during Free Practice 1 at Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok on March 18, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jack Miller of Ducati Lenovo during Free Pratice 3 at Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok on March 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Francesco Bagnaia, right, is being followed by Marc Marquez during MotoGP qualifying at Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok on March 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

World champion Fabio Quartararo during MotoGP qualifying at Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok on March 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Fabio Di Giannantonio of Gresini Racing leads practice start at Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok on March 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

MotoGP riders during first qualifying at Mandalika International Circuit, in Lombok, Indonesia on March 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A marshal tries to put out the fire from a Suzuki bike belonging to Alex Rins at Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok on March 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Honda rider Pol Espargaro, right, is followed by Mooney VR46 rider Luca Marini during MotoGP qualifying at Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok on March 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Indonesian Moto3 rider Mario Aji during the race at Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok on March 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

President Joko Widodo greets the crowd as he arrives at Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok on March 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Francesco Bagnaia prepares on the starting grid before the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia at Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok on March 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo prepares for the race at Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok on March 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Indonesian crowd watch the MotoGP race under the rain at Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok on March 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Red Bull KTM rider Miguel Oliveira celebrates his victory at Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok on March 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)