Mandalika Hosts Its First Ever MotoGP Actions in Tricky Tests

Lombok. The brand new Mandalika International Circuit became the venue for MotoGP actions for the first time ever during the weekend as riders got their final chance to test new updates and components on their bikes ahead of the opening race in Qatar next month.

Conditions were challenging right after riders and teams visited the paddock on Friday morning, as overnight rain brought dirt and stones to the track.

The test was red-flagged to assess conditions and allowed the organizers to clean the track. It was resumed after MotoGP bosses instructed every rider to make at least 30 full laps to “help clean” the track despite objections from some.

The three-day test was concluded successfully despite reports that several riders were hit by gravels when following others, allegedly because the asphalt went away at some areas.

Repsol Honda’s Pol Espargaro ended the whole session on the top on Sunday with a best lap of 1’31,060 in the 4.3-kilometer circuit, with world champion Fabio Quartararo only 0.014 of a second away in the second place.

Johann Zarco recorded the highest top speed of over 314 kilometers/hour in the Mandalika straight on his Ducati machine.

All the 24 riders will be back to Mandalika on March 18 for the country’s first MotoGP race since 1997.

