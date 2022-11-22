Moderate yet Destructive Earthquake Takes Heavy Toll of Lives in Cianjur

Villagers in Cianjur, the epicenter of the November 21, 2022 earthquake in western Java, set up a makeshift shelter near paddy fields for fear of aftershocks. (Antara photo/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

Cianjur. A 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook the West Java town of Cianjur on Monday afternoon, killing more than 160 people and destroying nearly 2,500 buildings.

Most of the victims were schoolchildren who were still in their classrooms when the disaster struck at 01:21 p.m., according to government officials.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said the quake was in a shallow depth, about 10 kilometers in the earth’s outer surface, to produce the devastating impacts.

Shallow earthquakes usually result in more intense shaking and tend to be much more damaging than deep earthquakes.

Medical workers treat earthquake victims in the courtyard of municipally-owned Sayang Hospital in Cianjur, West Java, on November 21, 2022. (Antara photo/Raisan Al Farisi)

A villager points to his collapsed home after an earthquake that rocked the West Java town of Cianjur on November 21, 2022. (Antara photo/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

An injured man receives first aid treatment outside of municipally-owned Cimacan Hospital after an earthquake in the West Java district of Cianjur on November 21, 2022. (Antara photo/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

A vehicle plunges into a ravine in an earthquake-triggered landslide in the West Java district of Cianjur on November 21, 2022. (Antara photo/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

A man carries an injured child after an earthquake that rocked the West Java town of Cianjur on November 21, 2022. (Antara photo/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

A man stands in front of a collapsed home after an earthquake that rocked the West Java town of Cianjur on November 21, 2022. (Antara photo//Yulius Satria Wijaya)

Cianjur residents stay outdoors for fear of aftershocks after an earthquake in western Java on November 21, 2022. (Antara photo/Raisan Al Farisi)

A motorcycle and a car are damaged by an earthquake-triggered landslide in the West Java district of Cianjur on November 21, 2022. (Antara photo/Yulius Satria Wijaya)