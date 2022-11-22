Moderate yet Destructive Earthquake Takes Heavy Toll of Lives in Cianjur

Villagers in Cianjur, the epicenter of the November 21, 2022 earthquake in western Java, set up a makeshift shelter near paddy fields for fear of aftershocks. (Antara photo/Yulius Satria Wijaya)
Cianjur. A 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook the West Java town of Cianjur on Monday afternoon, killing more than 160 people and destroying nearly 2,500 buildings.
Most of the victims were schoolchildren who were still in their classrooms when the disaster struck at 01:21 p.m., according to government officials.
The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said the quake was in a shallow depth, about 10 kilometers in the earth’s outer surface, to produce the devastating impacts.
Shallow earthquakes usually result in more intense shaking and tend to be much more damaging than deep earthquakes.