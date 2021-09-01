N. Jakarta's Majestic Grey Heron as Seen Through Canon's New Telephoto Lenses

The grey heron flies among the mangroves at Angke Kapuk Mangrove Protected Forest in North Jakarta on August 25, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Telephoto lenses are widely used to capture sport, aerospace, wildlife, and birds photography or every subject that requires the photographer to shoot from a long distance.

Canon Indonesia and Datascrip, as the sole distributor of Canon digital imaging products in Indonesia, invited Jakarta Globe photojournalist Yudha Baskoro to capture the beauty of birds at Angke Kapuk Mangrove Protected Forest in North Jakarta to test the toughness of two Canon's brand new super-telephoto lens series from the Canon full-frame mirrorless EOS R series; RF400mm f/2.8L IS USM, and RF600mm f/4L IS USM lenses.

Canon Indonesia launches these L series premium lenses on September 10, 2021, through a video conference. These products are a statement that the manufacture is really serious about entering the professional photography market, which both lenses prioritize image quality, performance, and optimal durability when shooting.

The weight of these two lenses is very light, significantly different from their predecessors. Two fluorites and one Super UD lens element cause the RF400mm f/2.8L IS USM, and RF600mm f/4L IS USM to be capable of correcting chromatic aberrations to produce photos with astonishing contrast detail.

Air Sphere Coating (ASC) and Image Stabilizer (IS) technologies that can reach 5.5 stops make these two lenses reliable both in extreme backlight or low light conditions. Canon constructs weather shield bodies and paints on these lenses.

The Japan-based multinational corporation also provides RF extender options, RF 1.4x and RF 2x, which can double the RF600mm f/4L IS USM's potency to reach a focal length up to 1200mm.

Grey heron (Ardea cinerea), locally called cangak abu, is one of the most recognizable species living in Angke Kapuk Mangrove Protected Forest in North Jakarta on August 25, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Cangak abu flies during the dawn at Angke Kapuk Mangrove Protected Forest in North Jakarta on August 25, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Cangak abu splashes water as it takes off at Angke Kapuk Mangrove Protected Forest in North Jakarta on August 25, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Cangak abu calmly stands during the dawn at Angke Kapuk Mangrove Protected Forest in North Jakarta on August 25, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Cangak abu flies over a pond at Angke Kapuk Mangrove Protected Forest in North Jakarta on August 25, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)