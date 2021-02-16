NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

Yuni rides her electric cart near a neighborhood area in Srengseng Sawah, South Jakarta on January 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

No More Pushing: This Street Vendor Sells Vegetables on Electric Cart

BY :YUDHA BASKORO

JANUARY 23, 2022

Jakarta. The cloudy weather did not stop Siswanto and Yuni Wahyuningsih —the owner of Pasar Keliling Bu Tarmi— from peddling their wares in a narrow alley in Srengseng Sawah, South Jakarta on Thursday.

But there is something that sets Sarling Bu Tarmi’s cart apart from the rest. Unlike other street vendors, Yuni and her husband no longer sell their vegetables on a traditional pushcart.

The cart, which is the family’s source of income, has now gone electric, thanks to the state-owned utility company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).

“We have used this vegetable cart for a long time, but now we don’t need to push it anymore. Just plug it in at home and we can sell vegetables all day long,” Yuni said.

The now electric cart will enable Yuni to travel further without getting tired.

"We intend to increase our selling range during the fasting month. We intend to travel a little further. Using this electric cart will not be exhausting," Yuni said, while hoping the cart could increase her turnover which currently stands at Rp 2.5 million (about $174) a day.

This innovation is part of PLN’s corporate social responsibility program.

PLN’s electric cart aims to not only boost productivity for micro and small enterprises (MSEs), but also build the battery-powered electric motor vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia.

It will enable MSEs to save energy and fuel while being environment-friendly.

PLN has provided at least 12 electric carts to MSEs.

Yuni serves her customer at Srengseng Sawah, South Jakarta on January 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Yuni serves her customer in Srengseng Sawah, South Jakarta on January 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Yuni picks up some item for her customer at Srengseng Sawah, South Jakarta on January 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Yuni puts her customer's groceries in a plastic bag in Srengseng Sawah, South Jakarta on January 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Customers buy some groceries in Pasar Keliling Bu Tarmi at Srengseng Sawah, South Jakarta on January 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Customers buy groceries in Pasar Keliling Bu Tarmi in Srengseng Sawah, South Jakarta on January 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A customer pays for some banana at Srengseng Sawah, South Jakarta on January 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A customer buys a bunch of bananas at Srengseng Sawah, South Jakarta on January 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Yuni serves a customer at Srengseng Sawah, South Jakarta on January 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Yuni serves a customer in Srengseng Sawah, South Jakarta on January 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Siswanto plays with his daughter at Srengseng Sawah, South Jakarta on January 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Siswanto plays with his daughter in Srengseng Sawah, South Jakarta on January 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Electric machine that use inside the cart is seen at Srengseng Sawah, South Jakarta on January 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An electric machine seen inside the Pasar Keliling Bu Tarmi cart in Srengseng Sawah, South Jakarta on January 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Yuni and her family poses for the Jakarta Globe in front of their electric cart at Srengseng Sawah, South Jakarta on January 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Yuni and her family pose for the Jakarta Globe in front of their electric cart in Srengseng Sawah, South Jakarta on January 20, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

 

