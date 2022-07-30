NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

Two girls play by a polluted waterway in Cilincing, North Jakarta on June 23, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Pandemic Causes Reversal in Poverty Reduction

BY :YUDHA BASKORO

AUGUST 02, 2022

Jakarta. The Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly increased the poverty rate in Indonesia if we look into figures from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS). Government data shows that the poverty rate in Indonesia had risen to 10.14 percent, or 27.54 million people, by March 2021. Prior to the pandemic, the figure was lower at 9.22 percent as of Sep. 2019.

On top of the pandemic response in the healthcare sector, the government is also promoting social safety net programs such as working capital and/or investment loans to help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), empowerment of village-owned enterprises (Bumdes), as well as other social and financial assistance programs to prevent the community from falling further into poverty during the pandemic.

The poverty rate has since fallen slightly to 26.16 million people by March 2022 – down by 1.38 million people since March 2021.

However, when compared to conditions before the Covid-19 pandemic, this figure is still much higher. Rural areas remain the most poverty-stricken, with 14.34 million people below the poverty line.

Many communities in Indonesia, in general, are currently still struggling to escape poverty due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Papua, West Papua, and East Nusa Tenggara are still the areas with the highest poverty rates.

View of an impoverished neighborhood in Roxy, Central Jakarta on May 30, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
​Children play football alongside the Ciliwung River in Central Jakarta on May 26, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
​A mother carries her baby in front of her home at Cilincing, North Jakarta on June 26, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
​A man washes his face with polluted river water at Manggarai, South Jakarta on June 21, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
​A woman cares for her daughter in front of their home at Kampung Apung, North Jakarta on June 22, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
​A fisherman holds a net full of clams at Cilincing, North Jakarta on June 23, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Residents of Manggarai, South Jakarta, use a wooden boat as daily transportation on June 21, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
​A man receives social assistance from the government in Jagakarsa, South Jakarta on June 30, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
​A woman carries a cart in Tebet, South Jakarta on July 8, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

 

#Eyewitness
