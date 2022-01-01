NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

An agronomist monitors the plants grown in Sentra Farm's vertical farm in Depok, West Java on January 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Purple Light Serves a Purpose in Vertical Farming

BY :YUDHA BASKORO

JANUARY 22, 2022

Depok. Agritech startup Sentra Farm has made an urban farming movement by turning a warehouse in Cimanggis, Depok, West Java into a vertical farm to cultivate crops. 

"We are growing lettuce, mint, and zinnia flowers in a controlled ecosystem," Muhammad Ifdhol, an agronomist at Sentra Farm’s research and development division, said on Wednesday.

Sentra Farm cultivates the plants in a controlled ecosystem with the precise amount of light, vitamin intake, nutrients, air, and temperature to maintain product quality. 

"We have developed purple and white LED lights, according to the function and purpose of each cultivation. Purple is for the width and more vibrant colors, while white is for quicker growth,” Ifdhol said.

Sentra Farm also creates applications to control fertilization systematically. 

By adopting a pesticide-free vegetable cultivation method with a 30-day harvest period, this initiative has become part of a high-quality vegetable supply chain at various retailers in the Greater Jakarta Area.

An agronomist checks a seed at Sentra Farm in Depok, West Java on January 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An agronomist at Sentra Farm in Depok, West Java on January 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An agronomist puts a plantation seed at Sentra Farm in Depok, West Java on January 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An agronomist carefully places a seed at Sentra Farm in Depok, West Java on January 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An agronomist checks a vegetable that ready to harvest at Sentra Farm in Depok, West Java on January 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An agronomist examines a vegetable that is ready for harvest at Sentra Farm in Depok, West Java on January 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An agronomist checks a vegetation at Sentra Farm in Depok, West Java on January 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An agronomist monitors a vegetation at Sentra Farm in Depok, West Java on January 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An agronomist walks inside an vertical garden at Sentra Farm in Depok, West Java on January 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An agronomist carries containers in Sentra Farm's vertical garden in Depok, West Java on January 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An argonomist checks some flower that grow at Sentra Farm in Depok, West Java on January 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Flowers beautifully grow as seen in Sentra Farm in Depok, West Java on January 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An agronomist plants a seed inside a vertical garden at Sentra Farm in Depok, West Java on January 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An agronomist at Sentra Farm's vertical garden in Depok, West Java on January 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An argonomist conducts a routine checks at Sentra Farm in Depok, West Java on January 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A routine check at Sentra Farm in Depok, West Java on January 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An agronomist prepares some harvested vegetables at Sentra Farm in Depok, West Java on January 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An agronomist wraps the harvested vegetables at Sentra Farm in Depok, West Java on January 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

 

SHARE
TAGS:
#Eyewitness
KEYWORDS :
Indoor vertical farming
Sentra Farm
Vegetables
BeritaSatu Research

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS


COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE