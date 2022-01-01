Purple Light Serves a Purpose in Vertical Farming

An agronomist monitors the plants grown in Sentra Farm's vertical farm in Depok, West Java on January 19, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Depok. Agritech startup Sentra Farm has made an urban farming movement by turning a warehouse in Cimanggis, Depok, West Java into a vertical farm to cultivate crops.

"We are growing lettuce, mint, and zinnia flowers in a controlled ecosystem," Muhammad Ifdhol, an agronomist at Sentra Farm’s research and development division, said on Wednesday.

Sentra Farm cultivates the plants in a controlled ecosystem with the precise amount of light, vitamin intake, nutrients, air, and temperature to maintain product quality.

"We have developed purple and white LED lights, according to the function and purpose of each cultivation. Purple is for the width and more vibrant colors, while white is for quicker growth,” Ifdhol said.

Sentra Farm also creates applications to control fertilization systematically.

By adopting a pesticide-free vegetable cultivation method with a 30-day harvest period, this initiative has become part of a high-quality vegetable supply chain at various retailers in the Greater Jakarta Area.

