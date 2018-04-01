NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

A woman brushes her teeth and bathes in the Cilemahabang River in Bekasi, West Java on September 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Residents Depend on Polluted Cilemahabang River

BY :YUDHA BASKORO

SEPTEMBER 18, 2021

Bekasi. The Cilemahabang River in Bekasi has earned notoriety as one of the most polluted rivers in West Java due to industrial waste and urban garbage, but it appears that people living on its banks continue to depend on it for sanitation.

Some residents in Sukaraya Village have no access to clean water and professionally managed sanitation services and they use Cilemahabang River water for bathing, washing clothes and other uses, despite parts of the river’s surface being visibly green with algae.

They said water quality in the river has been deteriorating over the last four years. Some alleged that industrial waste from a nearby factory is the main source of pollution in the river.

When the Jakarta Globe came to the village on September 9, villagers voiced demand for the Bekasi district government to investigate and take restorative actions in cleaning up the water.

 

A woman takes water from polluted Cilemahabang River at Bekasi, West Java on September 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A woman takes a barrel of water from the Cilemahabang River infested with invasive floating plants on September 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A child bathes with polluted water from Cilemahabang River at Bekasi, West Java on September 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A woman washes clothes and a girl bathes beside her in the Cilemahabang River at Bekasi, West Java on September 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A man puts an umbrella as a woman washes some clothes at Cilemahabang River at Bekasi, West Java on September 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A man puts an umbrella to provide shade for a woman washing clothes in the Cilemahabang River in Bekasi, West Java on September 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A woman takes a bath at Cilemahabang River at Bekasi, West Java on September 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An elderly woman bathes in the Cilemahabang River in Bekasi, West Java on September 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Children play at Cilemahabang River at Bekasi, West Java on September 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Children swim in the Cilemahabang River in Bekasi, West Java on September 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A family wash cutlery at Cilemahabang River at Bekasi, West Java on September 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A woman washes dishes in the Cilemahabang River in Bekasi, West Java on September 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A woman wash some clothes at Cilemahabang River at Bekasi, West Java on September 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A woman living right on the bank of the Cilemahabang River washes clothes in the river on September 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A woman bathes her child at Cilemahabang River at Bekasi, West Java on September 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A woman bathes her child in the Cilemahabang River in Bekasi, West Java on September 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A clothesline is seen at a house in Cilemahabang River at Bekasi, West Java on September 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Washing is hung on a bamboo fence on the bank of the Cilemahabang River in Bekasi, West Java on September 8, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

 

