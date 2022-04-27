Rusunawa Marunda Residents Live Surrounded by Dust and Coal Ash

A child's feet get dirty because of the coal ash and dust pollution at Rusunawa Marunda, Cilincing, North Jakarta on April 25, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. Dust and coal ash are polluting the low-cost apartment complex of Rusunawa Marunda in Cilincing, North Jakarta.

The residents of the apartment’s C, D1, D2, and D3 clusters are trying to ward off the ash particles coming from nearby coal unloading activities.These four clusters underwent revitalization under the instruction of the former Jakarta Governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama back in 2016. But fly ash and bottom ash were recently seen polluting the apartment.

Local residents blame the administrative and management mispractice of coal loading and unloading by a coal company in the Marunda Port area in North Jakarta for the pollution.

According to Cepi, a representative from the Marunda Rusunawa Community Forum (F-MRM), a coal company is paying little attention to the standard operating procedures (SOP) and environmental impact assessment when carrying out its loading and unloading activities.

“There is a company that neglects to install tarpaulins,” Cepi said.

The 48-year-old said the coal loading and unloading activities, coupled with the company’s thoughtlessness, resulted in the massive wind-blown coal materials flying into the neighborhood around the runway.

These coal ashes are not only polluting the environment. Many plants are dying. A number of residents also suffer from acute respiratory infection, eye irritation, and itchy skin.

The Rusunawa Marunda residents are fighting for their rights to be free from the air pollution through the F-MRM. The community demands the government to immediately evaluate, review, and supervise all environmental permits for coal loading and unloading activities by companies in the Marunda Port area.

​Coal unloading and loading activities are seen from Rusunawa Marunda, Cilincing, North Jakarta on April 25, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Plants are seen dying at Rusunawa Marunda, Cilincing, North Jakarta on April 25, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

​A child takes a peek behind a coal ash-smeared wall at Rusunawa Marunda, Cilincing, North Jakarta on April 25, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A man holds out coal ash and dust debris in his hand at Rusunawa Marunda, Cilincing, North Jakarta on April 25, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Coal unloading and loading activities near Rusunawa Marunda, Cilincing, North Jakarta on April 25, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

​Detty Revolyatuti, 62, shows an x-ray photograph of her thorax at her apartment in Rusunawa Marunda, Cilincing, North Jakarta on April 25, 2022. Despite testing negative for Covid-19, she continues to suffer from frequent severe cough. Detty suspects coal ash and dust pollution trigger the coughing. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Residents hang nets to ward off the coal ash and dust pollution at Rusunawa Marunda, Cilincing, North Jakarta on April 25, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

​Coal ash and dust debris gather in the corners at Rusunawa Marunda, Cilincing, North Jakarta on April 25, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Motorcycles park outside the D1 cluster of Rusunawa Marunda, Cilincing, North Jakarta on April 25, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)