Seawall Traps Jakarta Coastal Residents with Their Own Garbage

A man and a child walk pass an excavator in Kali Baru, Cilincing subdistrict, North Jakarta on March 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. Residents living near North Jakarta seawall have to live side by side with a massive sea of city garbage swept there by tides and waves.

The floating garbage is trapped in the waters near residential areas in Kali Baru, Cilincing subdistrict, as the seawall built four years ago blocks the flow of water to the open sea.

But nature is not to blame as the floating waste has come from the resident themselves. Before the seawall was erected, they threw plastic and other household waste into the open sea and it’s obvious that the littering habit dies hard.

The city’s Environmental Protection Department occasionally attempted to clean up the floating garbage using excavators and truck it to a landfill in neighboring Bekasi, West Java.

Open dumping remains the most common practice for waste disposal in all Indonesian cities that mostly don’t have proper waste management services.

A man walks along the seawall in Cilincing, North Jakarta on March 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A small boat sails near North Jakarta seawall in Cilincing on March 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Residents sit on an abandoned boat in the middle of floating garbage in Kali Baru, Cilincing subdistrict, North Jakarta on March 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Children play in the middle of wooden poles in North Jakarta coast, Cilincing, on March 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A man dries salted fish in Kali Baru, Cilincing subdistrict, North Jakarta on March 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A couple and their baby sit on the doorstep of their home surrounded by garbage in Kali Baru, Cilincing subdistrict, North Jakarta on March 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A man pulls a crate near a pile of wood debris in Kali Baru, Cilincing subdistrict, North Jakarta on March 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A child cleans a pair of slippers in water standing in Kali Baru, Cilincing subdistrict, North Jakarta on March 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)