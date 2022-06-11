NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

Students hold onto a chain as they hitchhike a truck to go to school at the Tugu Utara village in Bogor, West Java on June 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Students in Bogor Hitchhike Truck to School Every Morning

BY :YUDHA BASKORO

JUNE 13, 2022

Jakarta. The morning before sunrise has always been a busy time for students and tea farmers at Tugu Utara village in Bogor, West Java.

Every morning, the Cikoneng Elementary School students would wait for a truck. They would go to school together with the local tea farmers. Sitting at the foot of Mount Kencana, the school and the tea plantation are only separated by a yard the size of a soccer field. The students have to hitchhike a truck to pass through the rocky, damaged road.

The rainy season has worsened the already poor road conditions. With roads becoming more slippery, many teachers and students are choosing to walk instead of riding their motorbikes so they would not fall. They have also been struggling with the road access issues since the school came into existence in 1994.

These difficulties, however, do not dampen the students’ enthusiasm to go to school. They are never at their wits' end. The students and their beloved non-permanent teachers will find a way through the small aisle inside the tea plantations as a shortcut. 

About 140 children are studying at the Cikoneng Elementary School. Most of them are children of tea farmers from three hamlets in Tugu Utara village.

Students were waiting for a truck at Tugu Utara Village in Bogor, West Java on June 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Students wait for a truck at Tugu Utara village in Bogor, West Java on June 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A tea farmer carries a bag of tea leaves Tugu Utara Village in Bogor, West Java on June 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A tea farmer carries a bag of tea leaves on her head in Tugu Utara village, West Java on June 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Students walk through a tea plantation at Tugu Utara Village in Bogor, West Java on June 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Students walk through a tea plantation at Tugu Utara Village in Bogor, West Java on June 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Tugu Utara Village is located in a highland of Bogor Regency (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Tugu Utara Village sits in the highland of Bogor Regency. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Students and teacher hitch hike a truck to go to school every morning at Tugu Utara Village in Bogor, West Java on June 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Students and their teacher hitchhike a truck to go to school every morning. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A truck full of tea leaves is seen at Tugu Utara Village in Bogor, West Java on June 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Farmers load the tea leaves onto a truck at Tugu Utara Village in Bogor, West Java on June 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A student draws a superman during class at Tugu Utara Village in Bogor, West Java on June 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A student draws Superman during class at Tugu Utara Village in Bogor, West Java on June 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Tea leaves are seen at Tugu Utara Village in Bogor, West Java on June 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Fresh picked tea leaves. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Children study in the class at Tugu Utara Village in Bogor, West Java on June 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Students take note during class at Tugu Utara Village in Bogor, West Java on June 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A tea farmers are seen at a tea plantation at Tugu Utara Village in Bogor, West Java on June 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Tea farmers work at the tea plantation at Tugu Utara Village in Bogor, West Java on June 2, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

 

