The Aftermath of Semeru Eruption: Residents Return for Belongings

A man carries a goat while riding his motorcycle in Curah Kobo'an Village, in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Lumajang, East Java. Residents on the slope of Mt Semeru returned to their village in the East Java district of Lumajang to recover the remaining of their belongings after Saturday’s devastating eruption despite warning from authorities.

There was still a risk of another eruption as the volcano continued to spew hot ashes when some of the villagers returned to their damaged homes in Curah Kobo'an village Tuesday morning.

They searched and collected cattle, furniture, electronic products and other valuable assets and brought them to the makeshift shelters using a pickup truck and motorcycles.

Rescue workers also continued the search for survivors and victims and found another six bodies near the Laki River on the path of cold lava.



Mount Semeru in the East Java district of Lumajang spews hot ashes on December 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A man loads recovered belongings into a pickup in Curah Kobo'an Village in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Two men carry a mattress recovered from a house destroyed by volcanic debris on the slope of Mt Semeru in Curah Kobo'an Village in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A man pushes a damaged motorcycle as two motorcyclists look on in Curah Kobo'an Village in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A man carries a goat in Curah Kobo'an Village in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A man gives his surviving bird a drink in the aftermath of the Mt Semeru eruption in Curah Kobo'an Village in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A motorcycle is submerged by volcanic debris in Curah Kobo'an Village in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Residents transport their belongings away from Curah Kobo'an Village, in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 7, 2021, three days after the village was destroyed by Mt Semeru eruption. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) personnel patrol Curah Kobo'an Village in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 7, 2021 in the aftermath of Mt Semeru eruption. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Rescuers work in a ravine to evacuate victims of Mount Semeru eruption in Curah Kobo'an Village in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Search and rescue personnel pull out a body from a ravine in Curah Kobo'an Village in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A man looks on as rescuers evacuate a body across the ravine in Curah Kobo'an Village in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Four body bags containing victims of Mount Semeru eruption are laid on the ground as rescuers continued the search for survivors and other victims in Curah Kobo'an Village in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Rescuers load bodies of villagers killed in Mount Semeru eruption into a pickup in Curah Kobo'an Village in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Purwanto, 43, checks his x-ray photo at the Lumajang Municipal Hospital, East Java on December 7, 2021. He is the survivor of Mount Semeru eruption three days earlier. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)