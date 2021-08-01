A man carries a goat while riding his motorcycle in Curah Kobo'an Village, in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
The Aftermath of Semeru Eruption: Residents Return for Belongings
BY :YUDHA BASKORO
DECEMBER 07, 2021
Lumajang, East Java. Residents on the slope of Mt Semeru returned to their village in the East Java district of Lumajang to recover the remaining of their belongings after Saturday’s devastating eruption despite warning from authorities.
There was still a risk of another eruption as the volcano continued to spew hot ashes when some of the villagers returned to their damaged homes in Curah Kobo'an village Tuesday morning.
They searched and collected cattle, furniture, electronic products and other valuable assets and brought them to the makeshift shelters using a pickup truck and motorcycles.
Rescue workers also continued the search for survivors and victims and found another six bodies near the Laki River on the path of cold lava.