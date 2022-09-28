These Photos Could Signal Premature End to Prabowo Coalition

House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani, left, and National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar walk on a pedestrian crossing near the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in South Jakarta on September 25, 2022. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar met with House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani during a visit to the Kalibata Heroes’ Cemetery in South Jakarta on Sunday and used the occasion to talk about a potential collaboration for the 2024 presidential election.

The surprise meeting took place just a month after Muhaimin led the PKB to cement a coalition with Prabowo Subianto’s Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra).

Prabowo was quick to declare himself as a presidential nominee because the coalition means that both parties pass the threshold of 20 percent of House seats to appoint a candidate for the 2024 election. However, he stopped short of immediately naming a running mate.

During his meeting with Puan, Muhaimin revealed his ambition to become the next vice president, and the House speaker responded: “I pray for you, God willing, and amen to that.”

The daughter of Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri also indicated that her party is open to a collaboration with the PKB, saying: “Nothing is impossible in politics.”

In reply, Muhaimin expressed his wish that Puan will be nominated by the PDI-P as a presidential candidate and became ambiguous when he said he may become a running mate for Puan despite having forged a coalition with Prabowo.

“We have a long road ahead and let’s have a test whether it’s going to be Prabowo-Cak Imin or Puan-Cak Imin,” Muhaimin said, using his own nickname.

With 22 percent of House seats, the PDI-P is the only party that doesn’t need a coalition to nominate its own presidential candidate.

A coalition with Prabowo’s Gerindra is unlikely now after the defense minister declared himself a presidential candidate.

A day after the Kalibata meeting, Prabowo said Muhaimin has the right to decide his political move but reminded him that "we have an agreement".

