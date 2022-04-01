NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

Children play rebana or riqq – the Arabic percussion instrument made of animal skin – during a parade to welcome the holy month of Ramadan in Cipedak, South Jakarta on March 31, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Torchlight Parade Welcomes Ramadan in Jakarta

BY :YUDHA BASKORO

APRIL 01, 2022

Jakarta. Residents of Cipedak in Jagakarsa sub-district, South Jakarta, paraded along the streets of the neighborhood to perform Tarhib Ramadan, a traditional event to welcome the Islamic fasting month, on Thursday evening. 

The torchlight parade marked the return of Ramadan-related festivals after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tens of boys and girls participated in the parade that began from the Al-Mu'awanah Mosque's courtyard just after the evening prayer.

They carried torches and played Islamic songs accompanied by the beat of rebana, the Arabic handheld percussion instruments, as they walked along the cramped streets of the densely-populated neighborhoods.

Indonesian Muslim children carrying torch as they take part in a parade for welcoming the holy month of Ramadhan at Cipedak, in South Jakarta on March 31, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
The torchlight parade to welcome the Islamic fasting month is called Tarhib Ramadan. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Indonesian Muslim children playing rebana as they take part in a parade for welcoming the holy month of Ramadhan at Cipedak, in South Jakarta on March 31, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Children sing Islamic songs with handheld percussion instruments as they walk along a neighborhood in Cipedak, South Jakarta on March 31, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Indonesian Muslim children playing rebana as they take part in a parade for welcoming the holy month of Ramadhan at Cipedak, in South Jakarta on March 31, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A resident takes a picture of the children parade in Cipedak, South Jakarta on March 31, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Indonesian Muslim children carrying torch as they take part in a parade for welcoming the holy month of Ramadhan at Cipedak, in South Jakarta on March 31, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Girls participate in the torchlight parade welcoming the holy month of Ramadan in Cipedak, South Jakarta on March 31, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Indonesian Muslim children carrying torch as they take part in a parade for welcoming the holy month of Ramadhan at Cipedak, in South Jakarta on March 31, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Some children modified torches with kerosene lanterns mounted on bamboo poles. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A woman smiles as children carrying torch pass in front of her during a parade for welcoming the holy month of Ramadhan at Cipedak, in South Jakarta on March 31, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
The parade passes a cramped street of a densely populated neighborhood in Cipedak, South Jakarta on March 31, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Indonesian Muslim children carrying torch as they take part in a parade for welcoming the holy month of Ramadhan at Cipedak, in South Jakarta on March 31, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Children dressing in Islamic attires take part in the torchlight parade welcoming the holy month of Ramadan in Cipedak, South Jakarta on March 31, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
The torch parade toured in a simple route at the village in Cipedak, South Jakarta on March 31, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
An adult man accompanies the children parade in Cipedak, South Jakarta on March 31, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Indonesian Muslim children carrying torch as they take part in a parade for welcoming the holy month of Ramadhan at Cipedak, in South Jakarta on March 31, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A girl carries a torch during a parade to welcome Ramadan in Cipedak, in South Jakarta on March 31, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

 

