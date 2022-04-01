Children play rebana or riqq – the Arabic percussion instrument made of animal skin – during a parade to welcome the holy month of Ramadan in Cipedak, South Jakarta on March 31, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Torchlight Parade Welcomes Ramadan in Jakarta
BY :YUDHA BASKORO
APRIL 01, 2022
Jakarta. Residents of Cipedak in Jagakarsa sub-district, South Jakarta, paraded along the streets of the neighborhood to perform Tarhib Ramadan, a traditional event to welcome the Islamic fasting month, on Thursday evening.
The torchlight parade marked the return of Ramadan-related festivals after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tens of boys and girls participated in the parade that began from the Al-Mu'awanah Mosque's courtyard just after the evening prayer.
They carried torches and played Islamic songs accompanied by the beat of rebana, the Arabic handheld percussion instruments, as they walked along the cramped streets of the densely-populated neighborhoods.