Villages Buried Under Hot Ash after Semeru Eruption

A photograph taken from Sumberwaluh Village in Lumajang, East Java shows Mount Semeru spewing lava and hot ash on December 6, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Warning: this gallery contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing.

Lumajang, East Java. The Saturday’s eruption of Mount Semeru killed at least 22 people and injured dozens after it unleashed lava and thick columns of hot ash that buried a number of villages on its slope in the East Java district of Lumajang.

A combination of lava, volcanic ash, and torrential rain also caused a flood of hot mud that destroyed homes and vehicles.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said 27 villagers remain unaccounted for.

Volcanic activities continued on Monday morning, prompting local authorities to again raise the alert level. There was a restricted area within five kilometers from the crater.

Access to the worst-affected villages, Sumberwuluh and Curah Kobokan, was closed temporarily to the public.

Rescuers continued the search for victims and survivors were evacuated to nearby Penanggal village, which now is overcrowded by refugees. Children took shelter in cramped rooms and they are in dire need of diapers, milk, and medicine, authorities said.

More than 1,300 villagers have been forced from their homes in the aftermath of the eruption.

A woman stands on the volcanic debris in Sumberwuluh village, East Java on December 6, 2021, two days after the eruption of Mt Semeru. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

The summit of Mount Semeru is blanketed by thick clouds on December 6, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A geologist monitors data inside the Mt Semeru Observatory Facility in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 6, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A seismograph records volcanic activities inside the Mt Semeru Observatory Facility on December 6, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Residents on the slope of Mt Semeru evacuate their village on motorcycles on December 6, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Trees burned by hot ash and volcanic debris are seen in worst-hit Sumberwuluh Village on December 6, 2021, two days after the eruption of Mt Semere in the East Java district of Lumajang. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Two men stand near a house destroyed by volcanic debris in Sumberwuluh Village on December 6, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A rescue worker wearing full-face mask is seen in Sumberwuluh Village on December 6, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A family photograph hangs on the wall of a home buried by volcanic debris in Sumberwuluh Village on December 6, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A truck is submerged by volcanic debris in Sumberwuluh Village on December 6, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

The carcass of a dead cow is seen in Sumberwuluh Village on December 6, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Villagers dig out the body of a Mt Semeru eruption victim with bare hands in the district of Lumajang, East Java on December 6, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Rescuers carry a dead body in the district of Lumajang, East Java on December 6, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A refugee camp provides clothes for victims of Mt Semeru eruption in the district of Lumajang, East Java on December 6, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Villagers take refuge at an evacuation post in the district of Lumajang, East Java on December 6, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)