A photograph taken from Sumberwaluh Village in Lumajang, East Java shows Mount Semeru spewing lava and hot ash on December 6, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Villages Buried Under Hot Ash after Semeru Eruption
BY :YUDHA BASKORO
DECEMBER 06, 2021
Warning: this gallery contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing.
Lumajang, East Java. The Saturday’s eruption of Mount Semeru killed at least 22 people and injured dozens after it unleashed lava and thick columns of hot ash that buried a number of villages on its slope in the East Java district of Lumajang.
A combination of lava, volcanic ash, and torrential rain also caused a flood of hot mud that destroyed homes and vehicles.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said 27 villagers remain unaccounted for.
Volcanic activities continued on Monday morning, prompting local authorities to again raise the alert level. There was a restricted area within five kilometers from the crater.
Access to the worst-affected villages, Sumberwuluh and Curah Kobokan, was closed temporarily to the public.
Rescuers continued the search for victims and survivors were evacuated to nearby Penanggal village, which now is overcrowded by refugees. Children took shelter in cramped rooms and they are in dire need of diapers, milk, and medicine, authorities said.
More than 1,300 villagers have been forced from their homes in the aftermath of the eruption.