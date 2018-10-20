World Superbike Actions Kick Off at Mandalika Circuit

WorldSBK world champion Jonathan Rea rides his Kawasaki during the free practice of the 2021 Pirelli Indonesian Round - World SBK Championship at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok on November 19, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Lombok. The brand new Mandalika International Circuit had its first real track actions on Friday as the last round of the 2021 Superbike World Championship got underway.

Championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu managed to get the best out of his Yamaha R1 and set the fastest laps in both free practice sessions. He rode as if he had competed in the circuit before -- led by over 1.5s in the first session and clocked in at 1'34.230s for the best time of the day.

The Friday's actions mark the return of major a motorcycle grand prix to Indonesia since 1997.

Galang Hendra is the sole local rider in the competition, appearing in the Supersport World Championship (WorldSSP) category on 600cc bike. He had to settle for 17th, 3.228 seconds from the top of the category.

WorldSSP rider Galang Hendra of Indonesia, left, becomes the sole Indonesian rider to appear in the 2021 Pirelli Indonesian Round - World SBK Championship at Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit on November 19, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

The brand new Mandalika Circuit also hosts the Asian Talent Cup race. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Local audience enjoy the first big motorcycle actions at the Mandalika International Circuit. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Local residents find the best and free viewing spot atop the hill near the Mandalika Circuit. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

WorldSBK rider Alex Lowes is in action during the first free practice of the 2021 Pirelli Indonesian Round - World SBK Championship at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit on November 19, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

WorldSBK Championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu sets the best time of both free practices at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit on November 19, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Indonesia Asian Talent Cup riders compete in free practice. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

A Pata Yamaha crew member salutes Toprak Razgatlioglu at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)