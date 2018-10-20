WorldSBK world champion Jonathan Rea rides his Kawasaki during the free practice of the 2021 Pirelli Indonesian Round - World SBK Championship at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok on November 19, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
World Superbike Actions Kick Off at Mandalika Circuit
BY :YUDHA BASKORO
NOVEMBER 19, 2021
Lombok. The brand new Mandalika International Circuit had its first real track actions on Friday as the last round of the 2021 Superbike World Championship got underway.
Championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu managed to get the best out of his Yamaha R1 and set the fastest laps in both free practice sessions. He rode as if he had competed in the circuit before -- led by over 1.5s in the first session and clocked in at 1'34.230s for the best time of the day.
The Friday's actions mark the return of major a motorcycle grand prix to Indonesia since 1997.
Galang Hendra is the sole local rider in the competition, appearing in the Supersport World Championship (WorldSSP) category on 600cc bike. He had to settle for 17th, 3.228 seconds from the top of the category.